US, India Close To Finalising Trade Agreement: Marco Rubio

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that India and the United States were close to finalising a trade agreement and an announcement on the issue could be expected soon

"We're very, very close. I would say we're about as close as you can be without having executed the agreement," Rubio told journalists here.

"I think there's a small number of items left to wrap up, so I think that will happen shortly," he added, expressing hope that both countries would have an announcement to make soon, followed by the signing of the agreement.

Rubio clarified that the US State Department does not directly negotiate trade agreements but remains closely involved in the discussions.

"My counterpart, the National Security Advisor, and I care a lot about it," he remarked.

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India expected to finalise the first phase of the trade deal soon. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India was seeking preferential access to the US market and greater tariff stability under the proposed agreement.

Rubio said that he discussed energy security and defence cooperation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during their meeting in Mumbai, reaffirming the importance of the US-India strategic partnership.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Rubio wrote, "In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership."

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also commented on the meeting in a post on X, saying, "Productive discussions between Secretary Rubio and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on deepening US-India cooperation across defence, energy, emerging technologies, and trade, as we continue to build the unrivalled momentum in our bilateral partnership."

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for his second visit to India this year. He laid a wreath at the 26/11 Taj Memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, before his meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at the same venue.