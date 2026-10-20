Salman Khan Gets Heightened Security After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Tuesday amid heightened security following the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. Khan arrived with his convoy and was escorted by tight security as he made his way towards the terminal. Videos circulating online showed the actor stepping out in a casual outfit and briefly acknowledging paparazzi and fans before entering the airport. His appearance comes as security has been tightened outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area following the shooting incident.

The Firing Incident

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday when Tiger was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused opened fire at the actor's car. While Tiger escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident. The incident prompted increased security outside Salman Khan's residence, where police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets and police vehicles were seen deployed.

Investigation and Arrests

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg confirmed that Tiger's vehicle was targeted as he was leaving the club premises. The Mumbai Police has taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car. A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation. The suspects are expected to undergo detailed interrogation in Mumbai as investigators probe the circumstances surrounding the firing incident and their alleged involvement in the case.

Official Response

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night following the incident. He said the actor had sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. Shinde added that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government's support.“Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated,” Shinde said. The investigation remains underway. (ANI)

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