Bengaluru Dry Days: Liquor Sales Restricted For Dasara, MLC Polls Check Dates And Areas Here

Bengaluru is set to impose temporary restrictions on liquor sales from October 21, 2026, ahead of Dasara processions and the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections. The restrictions will apply to specified police station limits and city divisions for different periods. Another dry day is scheduled for October 27, the day of vote counting. The measures aim to maintain law and order during the religious celebrations and electoral process. Residents, visitors and liquor retailers are advised to check the dates and areas covered by the orders to avoid inconvenience.

Why Has Bengaluru Imposed Liquor Restrictions?

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has issued separate orders restricting liquor sales in parts of Bengaluru during the Dasara processions and the biennial MLC elections. The restrictions cover liquor shops, bars, pubs and other establishments selling alcoholic beverages within the designated areas.

Hotels and restaurants can continue serving food to customers. However, the sale and service of alcohol must comply with the restrictions applicable to each area.

Dasara Procession: Liquor Ban in Three Police Station Areas

In view of the upcoming Dasara procession, liquor sales will be prohibited within the limits of the R.T. Nagar, J.C. Nagar and Hebbal police stations.

The restriction will begin at 12 noon on October 21 and remain in force until 1 am on October 22. The measure aims to prevent disturbances and ensure that the procession takes place peacefully.

MLC Elections: Liquor Sales Restricted From October 21 to 23

Temporary restrictions on liquor sales have also been announced for the biennial elections to the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency and the Karnataka South-East Graduates' Constituency.

The ban will remain in effect from 4 pm on October 21 until 4 pm on October 23. The affected police divisions include Central, East, West, North, South, South-East, South-West, North-West, North-East, Whitefield and Electronics City.

Liquor retailers and hospitality businesses operating in the affected areas must comply with the orders throughout the specified period.

What Should Residents and Businesses Know?

Residents should check whether their locality falls within the police station limits or divisions covered by the orders before planning to purchase alcohol. Liquor shops, bars, pubs and other affected establishments must adhere to the specified timings.

Although hotels and restaurants can continue serving food, customers should not assume that alcohol will be available during the restricted periods. Businesses should also check the relevant official orders for any updates or changes.

Key Dates for Bengaluru's Liquor Ban

October 21, noon, to October 22, 1 am: Liquor sale restrictions in the R.T. Nagar, J.C. Nagar and Hebbal police station limits.

October 21, 4 pm, to October 23, 4 pm: MLC election-related restrictions across the specified Bengaluru police divisions.

October 27, 6 am, to 11.59 pm:Dry day within the Ulsoor Gate police station jurisdiction for vote counting.

The public and business establishments are advised to follow the applicable orders to help ensure that the Dasara celebrations and MLC election process proceed peacefully.