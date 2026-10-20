Uttar Pradesh: Auto Driver Demands Justice After VIP-Flagged Car Collides With His Vehicle (WATCH)

In a distressing incident captured on camera in Uttar Pradesh, an auto-rickshaw driver was confronting the owner of the car, carrying the flag of Jansatta Dal, after a collision heavily damaged his source of livelihood.

In a video that went viral on social media, the auto driver was seen stopping the car from moving ahead after it allegedly collided with his auto-rickshaw, leaving the vehicle damaged. As the car, owned by a political leader, Ram Bhaiya, was seen being stopped on the road, the auto driver voiced his frustration and demanded accountability for the damage to his vehicle.

The political party leaders often carry the vehicle with prominent or local party flags to signal authority on public roads, often leading to debates over VIP culture and accountability when accidents occur.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

The auto-rickshaw drew the attention of onlookers and bystanders when he aggressively confronted and questioned the car owner for driving away after striking his vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, which is located in the northern part of the state and known for high-stakes regional politics.

In a viral video, which was posted by Awan Express on its Instagram handle, the auto-driver was seen confronting the car owner and demanding compensation for the damage caused to his auto-rickshaw.

Despite a local political leader and his driver repeatedly asking the auto driver to leave without addressing the collision, the distraught driver held his ground, demanding that they take responsibility for repair costs rather than ignoring his loss. The auto-driver was also seen explaining to the bystanders what happened and how the collision severely damaged his vehicle.

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The car, owned by Jansatta Dal's leader, was visibly dented with black scratches on the left side of the vehicle, which apparently confirms that the car was involved in a collision with the auto-rickshaw.

The auto driver was adamant about not letting go of the car until he was properly compensated or provided a fair resolution for the damage caused to his vehicle.

What Does the Incident Highlight?

The auto-driver expressed his anguish over the daily struggle of ordinary citizens, who often face financial ruin when their vehicles, their primary source of livelihood, are damaged in accidents involving influential or local political figures.

The auto drivers earn their living on daily earnings, making even a minor crash a major financial blow that jeopardizes their families' sustenance. The political leader's attempt to drive away from the spot without addressing the damage further highlights the prevailing sense of entitlement associated with VIP culture on public roads.

The difference between the common man and a political leader often centers on how law enforcement and local administration respond to accountability, raising questions about whether influence alters the path to justice for working-class citizens.

The auto-driver's stubbornness in not letting go of the car left him standing alone in his fight for justice while passersby and onlookers merely watched without stepping in to assist. He repeatedly demanded that the car owner step out and pay for the damage caused to his auto-rickshaw.

Confronting them head-on, the auto-driver refused to back down or be dismissed by the political leader's team, asserting his right to compensation right on the spot. This highlights the stark reality faced by ordinary citizens who must aggressively fight for basic accountability when pitted against politically connected individuals.

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