Guwahati SHOCKER! 'He Removed My Trousers': Woman Accuses GMCH Doctor Of Sexual Misconduct During Examination, Probe On

A woman has accused a doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati, Assam, of sexually inappropriate conduct during a medical consultation, alleging that he touched her without consent under the pretext of an examination. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the complaint.

According to media reports, the alleged incident took place on October 15, 2026, when the woman visited the hospital to show the doctor medical reports belonging to her fiancé. She subsequently approached Bhangagarh Police Station and the Women's Police Station with complaints against the doctor.

Woman Alleges Doctor Touched Her Without Consent

In her account, the woman said she had gone to GMCH accompanied by her aunt. She alleged that the doctor asked her relative to wait outside before proceeding with the consultation.

The complainant further alleged that the doctor asked questions about her relationship and insisted on conducting a physical examination. According to her statement, she was asked to lie down for an examination of her lower abdomen and chest.

She claimed that when she expressed discomfort about removing her clothes, the doctor pulled down her trousers and touched her private parts without her consent. She also alleged that he forced her to touch him inappropriately.

The woman said she initially cooperated because she was consulting a doctor but later became uncomfortable with what was happening. She described the alleged contact as inappropriate and said she had not expected such an experience when she visited the hospital to show her fiancé's medical reports.

These details are based on the complainant's allegations and have not been independently established.

Police Register Case, Investigate Allegations

Following the complaint, police registered a case and began investigating the incident. Reports identified the doctor as Dr Rishikesh Adhikari.

According to media reports, Bhangagarh Police detained the doctor for questioning. Investigators have also been examining CCTV footage from the hospital as part of efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the complaint.

The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to reports. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the doctor have not been proven in court.

Doctor's Response Awaited

As of the latest reports available, a detailed response from the accused doctor and the hospital administration was not available. Further information about the investigation and any departmental action may emerge as authorities examine the complaint.

The case has drawn attention to the importance of patient consent, professional boundaries and safeguards during medical examinations. Any further conclusions will depend on the evidence gathered by investigators and the findings of the legal process.