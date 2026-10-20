Orion Announces New Engagements With Leading Global Automotive Company Ranging From LED Lighting To EV Charging Stations

Orion noted that the combined work for this global automotive leader includes a suite of Orion capabilities including LED lighting and EV charging stations. These latest contracts exemplify the evolution of Orion's long-term partnership with this automotive leader to provide an expanding portfolio of services, including Orion's first EV deployment with this customer.

Orion's new engagements with this longtime customer, which include several additional projects slated for later in the current fiscal year, entail deployments and upgrades of LED Lighting, Electrical Contracting and Infrastructure, and EV Charging Stations at U.S. manufacturing and distribution facilities operated by the automaker.

The work is part of an ongoing updating of the LED lighting and electrical infrastructure of manufacturing and distribution facilities operated by the customer. The projects represent revenue of up to $1.4 million in additional business for Orion in FY 2027.

“We are proud to be a trusted provider of LED lighting, Electrical infrastructure and EV Charging Stations to some of the most prominent and respected automakers on earth,” said Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow.“As these worldwide automotive industry leaders continue to enact broad-based upgrades of their facilities, they continually turn to Orion, the provider on whom they've depended for decades.”

About Orion Energy Systems (at )

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

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