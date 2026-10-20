Other World Computing (OWC) Announces 2026 Holiday Gift Guide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Check Your List, Check It Twice, and Check Out This Year's Roster of Storage, Memory Cards, Connectivity, and More

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC ®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced its OWC 2026 Holiday Gift Guide

For any ​​creative professional, content creator, tech enthusiast, and/or power user, these innovative workflow solutions are sure to please:





OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock with Dual HDMI - One connection provides the displays, storage performance, networking, power, and connectivity of an enterprise-class desktop workstation – without the need for a pile of adapters and workarounds

OWC USB4 Hub - 6-port USB4 essential connectivity solution with two USB4 downstream ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI® 2.1 display output, and up to 81W of laptop charging through a single USB4 cable

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock - All-in-one command center for eliminating cables, expanding ports, and maximizing performance at your desk

OWC Thunderbolt 5 Hub - Compact port expansion hub that turns one ThunderboltTM 5 connection on your computer into multiple high-speed ports

OWC Express 1M2 - Ultra-fast, compatible, and reliable portable USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions

OWC Express 1M2 80G - Supremely fast, widely compatible, and highly portable Thunderbolt 5-compatible USB4 NVMe SSD – build your own or choose ready-to-run solutions

OWC Atlas Core CFexpress 4.0 Type B Memory Card - Serious photography and video capture made affordable

OWC Atlas CFexpress Card Reader for Type B and A - Ultra-fast compact USB4 (40Gb/s) CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader for creative professionals - includes Type A to B adapter for fast ingest of Type A cards

OWC Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) Cables - Fastest, most compatible cable for connecting today's, tomorrow's, and yesterday's Thunderbolt and USB-C devices

OWC USB4 40Gb/s Active Optical Cables - Transmit data at full USB4 speeds over fiber optic cable with the 3M cable supporting 240W power delivery and the 5M cable supporting 60W power delivery OWC 72-Piece Advanced Toolkit - All you need to service or repair your computer, tablet, or other small device – use it on your Apple, PC, Chromebook, gaming, or printer/copier devices



“Whether you're shopping for the serious creative or tech enthusiast in your life, or looking to kick your own environment up a notch, there's something for everyone on the 2026 OWC Holiday Gift Guide,” said Chris Kooistra, Vice President of Marketing, Other World Computing (OWC).“So, forget the socks this year... OWC has the gifts that help keep the magic flowing, while ensuring technology doesn't get in the way.”

The 2026 OWC Holiday Gift Guide can be found here: .

Want to get a closer look? OWC will be showcasing its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide roster at Pepcom's Holiday Spectacular, taking place on October 28, live in New York City and livestreamed. To learn more, please visit .

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC ®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC's professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit . OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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