GOA Therapeutics Launches $300 Million Stock Offerings To Advance First In Class Drug Candidate For Acute Alcohol Intoxication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eligible investors can now participate in the development of GOA26, designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration and sequester acetaldehyde

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOA Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning, today announced that its $300 million stock offerings are now live to advance GOA26, its first-in-class drug candidate for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning.

The financing combines a $75 million Regulation A offering with up to $225 million in separate exempt offerings. The offerings are now live at . Shares are priced at $15, with a minimum investment of $750.

Alcohol causes approximately 5 million emergency department visits and 178,000 deaths annually in the U.S. Yet no FDA-approved drug exists to directly treat acute alcohol intoxication or poisoning.

GOA26 is designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration (BAC) while sequestering acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. GOA26 is initially being developed for intravenous administration in hospital emergency departments and trauma centers.

In preclinical studies using porcine models, GOA26-treated animals had blood alcohol concentrations approximately 61% lower than those of untreated controls 20 minutes after administration. The results were presented at the annual Congress of Acute Care Surgery.

“Alcohol poisoning is extremely dangerous and life-threatening, yet emergency physicians have no FDA-approved medicine that rapidly lowers blood alcohol concentration,” said Andrew Altschuler, Co-Founder and CEO of GOA Therapeutics.“We have spent more than a decade advancing the underlying science to address this critical unmet medical need. Our next step is to advance GOA26 toward human clinical trials. These offerings are intended to fund that work while giving individual investors an opportunity to support the development of a potential first-in-class emergency treatment.”

GOA plans to deploy the proceeds to advance GOA26 through clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory activities, intellectual property development, commercialization planning, and other corporate purposes.

The offerings are supported by DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, which provides broker-dealer services in connection with the Regulation A offering.

About GOA Therapeutics

GOA Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class investigational candidate for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning. GOA26 is designed to rapidly lower blood alcohol concentration and sequester acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism. GOA brings together expertise spanning drug development, emergency medicine, trauma care, medical affairs and commercialization to advance a new treatment approach for acute alcohol intoxication and poisoning.

Important Offering Information

GOA's Regulation A offering is being conducted pursuant to an offering statement on Form 1-A qualified by the SEC. Prospective investors should review the offering circular, including the risks and offering terms, before investing.

SEC Offering Circular: View the final offering circular filed with the SEC.

A copy of the offering circular may also be requested at ....

Investing involves significant risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. GOA shares are not currently publicly traded and are illiquid. No offer or sale will be made where prohibited by law.

The $300 million figure represents planned gross aggregate stock sales under the Regulation A offering and separate exempt offerings, not proceeds to GOA. The separate exempt offerings are not covered by the SEC qualification. There is no assurance that any offering will be completed or that the full planned offering value will be achieved.

DealMaker Securities LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC, located at 30 East 23rd Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10010, is the Intermediary for the offerings and is not an affiliate of or connected with GOA. Check DealMaker Securities LLC on FINRA's BrokerCheck. DealMaker Securities LLC does not make investment recommendations. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT placing or selling these securities on behalf of the Issuer. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT soliciting this investment or making any recommendations by collecting, reviewing, and processing an Investor's documentation for this investment. DealMaker Securities LLC conducts Anti-Money Laundering, Identity and Bad Actor Disqualification reviews of the Issuer, and confirms they are a registered business in good standing. DealMaker Securities LLC is NOT vetting or approving the information provided by GOA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding GOA's financing activities, planned offering amounts, use of proceeds, development of GOA26 and potential commercialization. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the offering circular. GOA26 is investigational and has not received regulatory approval. GOA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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