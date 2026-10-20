Google Cloud Outage Disrupts Uk Banks, Retailers And Delivery Services

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A disruption affecting Google Cloud's infrastructure in western Europe caused outages at several UK and international online services Tuesday, including banking apps, retailers and delivery companies, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Financial services providers Revolut, Lloyds Bank and HSBC were among those affected, while home improvement retailer Screwfix and delivery company DPD also experienced problems, according to Downdetector, which tracks user reports of service disruptions.

Millions of Revolut customers have reportedly been unable to access their accounts or make card payments following a system outage. The digital banking platform, which serves more than 80 million customers globally, including 13 million in the UK, said that some services were unavailable due to a“service disruption”.

Google Cloud has confirmed the issue affecting multiple services in its western European facilities, with the disruption reportedly affecting its London-based infrastructure.

"We are experiencing an issue with multiple services in europe-west2 beginning on Monday," the company said in a statement.

"Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We apologise to all who are affected by the disruption."

Google said its product and engineering teams were working to restore services, warning that affected customers could experience connection failures and delays.

"Our product and engineering teams are actively working to restore full availability," the company said.

"Impacted customers may experience session connection failures when accessing Google Security Operations, as well as delays with platform workflows."

The company said no workaround was available at the time of the incident and confirmed that it was investigating the cause.

--NNN-ANADOLU