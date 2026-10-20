Russian Forces Attack Warehouses In Zaporizhzhia, Three Injured
“The enemy struck a warehouse facility in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured,” he wrote.
According to him, a 38-year-old man sustained an arm injury and received medical assistance at the scene. Another man, aged 44, suffered an eye injury and was taken to hospital.
The regional administration later clarified that the number of injured had risen to three. A 53-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel injury.
The regional administration said there was no fire following the strike.Read also: Russian drones attack ing energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, causing power outages
As reported by Ukrinform, over the previous day, Russian forces launched 848 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed and five others injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.
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