Verifone's V660p-A ECR Fiscal Cash Register Obtains Turkish Revenue Administration Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portable device combines payments, fiscal reporting and customer display in one unit

ISTANBUL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone, a leading global payments provider, today announced that the Verifone V660p-A ECR fiscal cash register point-of-sale device has received approval from the Turkish Revenue Administration (GİB), clearing the way for its launch in Türkiye.

The approval allows Turkish businesses to handle card payments and government-mandated fiscal reporting on a single portable device. The solution also includes a customer-facing display for a robust customer experience.

“Receiving official GİB approval is a defining milestone for our team, validating our commitment to engineering secure, high-performance financial technology tailored to local regulatory standards. Türkiye represents one of the most dynamic and sophisticated payment markets globally, and bringing our fiscal POS solution to commercial launch here strengthens our position as an end-to-end payments partner,” said Baris Pala, VP, Commercial Operations at Verifone.“We are excited to empower local merchants with a modern, reliable terminal that streamlines point-of-sale operations while ensuring full fiscal compliance.”

The V660p-A ECR runs on Android 13 and carries PCI 7.x certification for advanced security. Integrated payment workflows reduce manual steps and transaction errors. Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity let merchants take payments at the counter, at the table or at the door.

Verifone designed the device for a variety of use cases including retail, hospitality (HORECA), pharmacies, small and midsize enterprises, and businesses operating under Türkiye's simplified tax procedure.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. For more information visit

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