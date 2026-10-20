New Book Becoming Essential Gives Professionals A Proven Method To Reinvent Careers Before AI Forces The Decision

Becoming Essential

Chief Transformation Officer Turned Career Strategist Laureen Knudsen Unveils the Essential Professional MethodTM, a Framework for Staying Valuable in an AI Era

- Laureen Knudsen

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than thirty years leading enterprise-wide transformation inside Fortune 1000 companies, Laureen Knudsen has turned her expertise toward a different kind of disruption: the one reshaping individual careers. In her new book, "Becoming Essential: The Proven Plan to Reinvent Your Career in the Age of Disruption," Knudsen argues that professional security was never really about title or tenure​. It was always about clearly understood value, and that value can be rebuilt no matter how much the workplace changes. Published by Mission Driven Press, an imprint of Forefront Books, and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book releases October 20, 2026 at major and independent booksellers nationwide.

Knudsen writes from experience. Despite a career that earned her recognition on the Top 100 Women in Tech, Power 50 and America's Most Powerful and Influential Women in Tech lists, she found herself dreading a job she had once loved, uncertain how her decades of expertise translated into what came next. "No title, no award, and no amount of recognition make you immune to the seismic shifts happening in our economy," she writes. That reckoning, and the coaching practice she built in its aftermath, became the foundation for the book.

At the center of "Becoming Essential" is the Essential Professional MethodTM, a four-phase framework Knudsen developed and refined through years of coaching professionals through layoffs, pivots and industry disruption. The method moves readers from Stabilize, where they interrupt the anxiety of uncertainty and regain their footing, through Discover, where they learn to see decades of experience as a distinct, marketable value proposition, to Transform, where they test and choose a path using data instead of guesswork, and finally Launch, where they build the resilience and community needed to sustain the change. Every chapter maps to one of the four phases, pairing practical exercises with the author's own stories and those of the professionals she has coached.

The book speaks directly to professionals confronting AI-driven disruption, and to anyone facing a layoff, a career pivot, or the quiet misery of staying in a role that no longer fits​. Rather than treating job loss or dissatisfaction as a personal failing, she reframes it as a signal to identify what she calls a "Professional Identity": the unique combination of knowledge, skills and human capabilities no algorithm can replicate. "Technology doesn't eliminate value," Knudsen writes. "It changes where value lives."

Ultimately, "Becoming Essential" asks readers to stop measuring their worth by how indispensable they are to a single employer and start building something more durable. Knudsen's message is that becoming essential isn't about surviving one wave of disruption​. It's about developing the clarity and adaptability to navigate every wave that follows.

About Laureen Knudsen

Laureen Knudsen is the author of Becoming Essential: The Proven Plan to Reinvent Your Career in the Age of Disruption, and creator of The Essential Professional MethodTM. An executive educator, keynote speaker, and framework creator, Laureen spent 30 years leading transformation inside Fortune 1000 companies, including six years as chief transformation officer at Broadcom. She has been named to the Top 100 Women in Tech and the Power 50, and recently ranked among Technology Magazine's Top 10 Chief Transformation Officers. Laureen educates professionals on how to identify and communicate their irreplaceable value in the age of AI.​ She resides in San Diego, CA.

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New Book "Becoming Essential" Gives Professionals a Proven Method to Reinvent Careers Before AI Forces the Decision News Provided By Inspired Public Relations October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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