Nomad Brings Lula's Flat-Rate Maintenance Network To Every Home It Manages

Nomad, a rent-guarantee property management company, has moved work orders, dispatch, and resolution to Lula, a property maintenance and technology company.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behind Nomad's existing maintenance request work flow, work orders now go to Lula's network of vetted, licensed and insured Pros. Pricing is set from Lula's Flat-Rate Catalog before a Lula Pro is dispatched, so owners know the cost of the job before the work starts. The catalog covers replacements such as HVAC, water heaters, appliances, and roofing, as well as seasonal maintenance and tune-ups. Recently added to the catalog is the flat-rate handyman category, which will grow to 450+ flat-rate handyman jobs over the next year. Lula is the point of contact on every work order, from intake to close. Requests get a response 24/7, including after-hours emergencies, without changing the way residents report issues.“Maintenance is the hardest part of property management to get right, and it's where owners feel a broken promise first," said Bo Lais, Co-founder and CEO of Lula. "Nomad maintains a high standard of service for its customers, so the bar for this rollout was set high. This partnership brings the best of Lula's vetted Pro network, AI-driven maintenance intake, troubleshooting, and scheduling, and industry-only flat-rate maintenance offerings.”“Nomad is one of those partners that just gets it. They know how important communication and transparency are with property owners when it comes to maintenance. We're excited to work with the Nomad team in solving their maintenance needs, from request to resolution,” said Will Parrish, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer of Lula.Coverage is automatic for Nomad's owners, with no additional sign-up, opt-in, or new subscription. Nomad owner and resident flows stay in place, with Lula handling work orders, dispatch to Lula Pros, and resolution behind them. The transition was designed to keep every owner-facing part of Nomad's maintenance process seamless.“Nomad gives independent landlords the tools to manage every step of renting with financial peace of mind. Lula helps us deliver on that mission for our customers when it comes to repairs by bringing powerful coordination tools, transparent pricing, and quality vendors,” said Chandler Burton, Head of Product and Design at Nomad.Lula's maintenance coordination serves 350,000+ rental properties across 50+ U.S. markets through a network of 9,000+ vetted Pros, and processed 125,000+ work orders in 2025. Property owners wanting to benefit from this integration through Nomad can learn more at .About LulaLula is a residential property maintenance company that gives property managers and owner-operators a staffed maintenance operation without adding headcount. Its network of 9,000+ vetted, licensed, and insured Pros serves 350,000+ properties across 50+ U.S. markets, and pricing for 450+ common jobs is set up front through its Flat-Rate Catalog. Lula is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Learn more at .About NomadNomad takes the friction out of long-term renting. Founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2019, Nomad gives rental property owners certainty, value, and ease. Its incentives are tied to its customers' outcomes, and its platform serves both owners and their residents. Nomad operates nationwide and is backed by venture and strategic investors including SVB, Kickstart, Peterson Ventures, Range Ventures, and ArrowMark. Learn more at .

Nate Smoyer

Lula

+1 484-948-0578

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nomad Brings Lula's Flat-Rate Maintenance Network to Every Home It Manages News Provided By Lula October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.