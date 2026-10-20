Novoa Medical Services Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novoa Medical Services, an El Paso OB/GYN and cosmetic surgery practice led by Dr. Julio Novoa, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition reflects more than two decades of patient-centered women's health care in the El Paso community.The practice is known for its documented low rate of Cesarean sections. Dr. Novoa publishes his monthly delivery statistics, and his primary Cesarean section rate remains below 10 percent. Patients with a prior Cesarean may pursue a Trial of Labor After Cesarean (TOLAC) with the goal of a Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC). When a Cesarean delivery is necessary, the practice also offers a cosmetic Cesarean section. In addition, Novoa Medical Services specializes in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery performed with office-based anesthesia. Many procedures, including AWAKE cosmetic surgery and GYN aesthetic surgery, are completed in the practice's Level III office-based surgical center without IV sedation or general anesthesia.Dr. Novoa's commitment to women's health extends beyond his practice. He directs the Women's Health Advocacy Alliance (WHAA), a nonprofit medical charity that assists women and teens in need with free pregnancy tests and reduced-cost health screenings. Through its affiliation with Novoa Medical Services, the alliance also provides pre-conception and contraceptive counseling. He is also an internationally recognized patient advocate who shares medical information with patients around the world. These efforts reflect the practice's promise:“Every Step. Every Stage. One Trusted Place.”“Our patients trust us with some of the most important moments of their lives, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Dr. Julio Novoa.“This recognition belongs to every mother we have cared for and every member of our team who believes women deserve safe, thoughtful, and transparent care.”Looking ahead, Novoa Medical Services will continue to expand access to minimally invasive options and to support women through every stage of life. The 2026 Best of Texas Award affirms the practice's dedication to the El Paso community, and the team looks forward to serving many more families in the years to come.Contact InformationCompany Name: Novoa Medical ServicesPhone: 915-595-9944Email:...Address: 10781 Pebble Hills Boulevard, Suite A, El Paso, TX 79935Website: drnovoaFor more information, click here.

Novoa Medical Services

Novoa Medical Services

+1 915-595-9944

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Novoa Medical Services Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 20, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.