Reef National Foundation And Pepsico Sign Mou To Recognize Saudi Farmers

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Agreement paves the way for a national KSA Farmers Excellence Award and new initiatives to showcase local growers and support agricultural communities across the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 2026. Reef National Foundation and PepsiCo have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to recognize the role of Saudi farmers, including plans to develop a national KSA Farmers Excellence Award. Announced on the opening day of Saudi Agriculture 2026 in Riyadh, the partnership will spotlight farmers, share their stories and acknowledge their critical contribution to national agriculture, resilience and economic prosperity.

His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture presided over the signing. The MoU was signed by Thamer Almarzoqi, CEO of Reef National Foundation and Ahmed Elsheikh, CEO of Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Foods at PepsiCo.

Reef National Foundation, a non-profit organization under the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), works with partners to advance sustainable rural development across the Kingdom. Together with PepsiCo, it will explore initiatives that give farmers greater visibility, recognize best practices in agriculture and create opportunities for growers to exchange knowledge, strengthen capabilities and access broader support networks.

The KSA Farmers Excellence Award will honor farmers who demonstrate commitment, resilience and skill, alongside people and organizations strengthening local agriculture. Further details, including categories, eligibility and timelines, will be announced later.

Thamer bin Mohammed Almarzoqi, CEO of Reef National Foundation, said:“Saudi farmers are key to both food security and the rural economy. Investing in their capabilities and helping them to reach new markets not only supports local supply chains, but also helps sustain rural communities. Through our partnership with PepsiCo, we aim to strengthen agricultural value chains and create more opportunities for farmers to compete and earn better returns for their produce. The KSA Farmers Excellence Award will celebrate successful examples, encourage innovation and help turn good ideas into approaches that can be used more widely across the Kingdom.”

Ahmed Elsheikh, CEO of Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan Foods at PepsiCo, said:“Every successful harvest reflects the dedication, expertise and daily decisions of many farmers. Over the past 25 years, PepsiCo has worked closely with growers in Saudi Arabia and continues to learn from their knowledge and commitment. This award, in partnership with Reef National Foundation, is an opportunity to recognize more farmers across the Kingdom, listen to their experiences and help celebrate the vital role they play.”

Since 2022, Reef National Foundation has supported farmers and rural families through a range of programs and initiatives. PepsiCo brings more than two decades of experience working with Saudi growers, and today sources about 160,000 tons of potatoes a year from nine growers across Al Jouf, Ha'il and Wadi Al Dawasir. In 2025, the company reached 100% local sourcing for its Saudi food business, reflecting its long-standing relationships with local growers.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit .pepsico, and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X (Twitter) @PepsiCo Middle East.

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