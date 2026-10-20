Germany ICT - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Cloud, AI, And 5G Propel 8.79% CAGR Toward A USD 325.29 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-native software, AI analytics, private 5G and outcome-based pricing boost productivity, recurring revenue and margins while shifting SME CAPEX to scalable OPEX

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Germany ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany ICT market was valued at USD 196.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 213.49 billion in 2026 to USD 325.29 billion by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 8.79% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by enterprise digitalisation, cloud-native migration, AI adoption, cybersecurity investment and the continued expansion of 5G infrastructure.

Enterprise Digitalisation Strengthens ICT Demand

Digital transformation has become a strategic priority across Germany. By 2024, three out of four German companies had established comprehensive digital strategies. Regulatory requirements, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act, are also standardising technology risk management and encouraging organisations to modernise infrastructure, improve operational resilience and strengthen data security.

Manufacturers are investing in digital-twin technology, automation and AI-enabled analytics to improve productivity and optimise production. Siemens reported productivity improvements of nearly 70% after introducing digital-twin workflows at its Erlangen Lighthouse Factory. Financial institutions are increasing spending on cloud services and cybersecurity to meet resilience requirements, while Mittelstand companies are adopting sovereign cloud platforms such as Open Telekom Cloud to support compliance without substantial capital investment.

These developments are generating sustained demand for secure infrastructure, managed IT services, cloud platforms and enterprise software. Cloud-Native Migration of Mittelstand and the Gen-AI Investment Boom Post-GPT are expected to remain important market growth factors.

5G Expansion Creates New Enterprise Opportunities

Germany's nationwide 5G coverage exceeded 95% of households in 2024. Deutsche Telekom reached 97% coverage, while Vodafone and O2 achieved 92% and 96%, respectively. This extensive network availability is supporting private-network pilots in automotive, manufacturing and logistics environments.

Low-latency 5G connections are enabling real-time robotic control, high-definition machine vision and connected transport applications. Vodafone's partnership with Autobahn GmbH added 150 macro sites along Germany's 13,200 km highway network, supporting vehicle-to-infrastructure services designed to reduce traffic-management delays.

Enterprise interest in network slicing, private 5G and Internet of Things solutions is creating new revenue opportunities for telecommunications providers and systems integrators. As companies adopt advanced connectivity to automate operations and manage distributed assets, 5G is expected to become an increasingly important component of Germany's digital economy.

IT Skills Shortage Presents a Significant Constraint

Germany's shortage of qualified technology professionals remains a major challenge. Vacancies for IT professionals reached 149,000 in 2024, and the labour-market gap could rise to 780,000 by 2026. Demand is particularly strong for cybersecurity and AI specialists as organisations respond to increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

In 2024, 70% of organisations reported a measurable business impact from AI-enabled cyberattacks. Rising wages and limited access to specialist talent may force small and medium enterprises to outsource critical IT and security functions. High Energy Prices for Data-Centre Operations also remain a restraint, particularly for infrastructure providers managing power-intensive facilities.

Software and IT Services Lead Market Development

IT services accounted for the largest Germany ICT market share in 2025 at 31.72%, supported by integration and modernisation projects connecting legacy systems with cloud environments. Software is forecast to record the fastest segment CAGR of 8.92% as organisations adopt scalable platforms with integrated AI capabilities.

Software spending reached USD 52 billion in 2025 and is projected to climb to USD 86.84 billion by 2031. Growth is being driven by SaaS ERP migrations, low-code development tools and cloud-native business applications. Embedded AI is also helping organisations accelerate decision-making in manufacturing, customer service and compliance monitoring.

Hardware revenue continues to face pressure from commoditised margins. However, investments encouraged by the EU Chips Act could support an up-cycle in semiconductor equipment demand from 2027. Across the market, vendors are moving toward recurring software revenue, packaged migration services and outcome-based pricing models.

SMEs Emerge as a High-Growth Customer Segment

Large enterprises generated more than 60% of Germany ICT market revenue in 2025 due to complex multi-year modernisation programmes and substantial managed-service contracts. Small and medium enterprises, however, are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.99%, exceeding the overall market rate by 120 basis points.

Cloud operating models are helping SMEs convert traditional CAPEX into scalable OPEX, freeing resources for AI pilots, e-commerce integration and cybersecurity improvements. Localised public-cloud regions, sovereign cloud services and privacy-focused support are further encouraging Mittelstand adoption.

Domain-specific marketplaces and drop-in microservices are reducing dependence on in-house development teams, while embedded-finance APIs are simplifying cross-border trade for manufacturing exporters. Together, these trends are expanding the customer base, diversifying ICT demand and supporting resilient long-term growth across the Germany ICT market.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid rise in enterprise digitalisation

4.2.2 5G rollout and private-network pilots

4.2.3 Cloud-native migration of Mittelstand

4.2.4 Gen-AI investment boom post-GPT

4.2.5 EU Chips Act-linked semiconductor CAPEX

4.2.6 Growth of sovereign-cloud and Gaia-X nodes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent skills shortage in cybersecurity and AI

4.3.2 High energy prices for data-center ops

4.3.3 Lagging FTTP coverage vs EU peers

4.3.4 Inflation-driven IT CAPEX deferrals by SMEs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.4 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.4 Telecommunication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 IT and Telecom

5.3.3 Government and Public Sector

5.3.4 Retail and E-commerce

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Energy and Utilities

5.3.7 Healthcare and Life-Sciences

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 On-Premise

5.4.2 Public Cloud

5.4.3 Private/Sovereign Cloud

5.4.4 Hybrid Cloud

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.2 Alphabet Inc. (Google Cloud Germany)

6.4.3 SAP SE

6.4.4 Microsoft Deutschland GmbH

6.4.5 Deutsche Telekom AG (T-Systems)

6.4.6 Vodafone GmbH

6.4.7 Telefonica Germany GmbH and Co. OHG

6.4.8 1and1 AG

6.4.9 IBM Deutschland GmbH

6.4.10 Oracle Deutschland B.V. and Co. KG

6.4.11 Cisco Systems GmbH

6.4.12 Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH

6.4.13 Nokia Solutions and Networks GmbH

6.4.14 Huawei Technologies Deutschland GmbH

6.4.15 HPE Deutschland GmbH

6.4.16 Atos Information Technology GmbH

6.4.17 Capgemini Deutschland GmbH

6.4.18 Accenture GmbH

6.4.19 ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Digital Services)

6.4.20 Siemens AG (Digital Industries)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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