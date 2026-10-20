Family Of Vikramjeet Singh Seeks Pension For Deceased's Mother, Job For Niece HM Amit Shah Assures Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) Gurdaspur, Oct 20 (IANS) The family of Vikramjeet Singh, who died in an alleged attack in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on Tuesday, sought an impartial investigation into the incident, strict action against drug trafficking and financial assistance, including a pension for his mother and a government job for his niece. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family and assured them of assistance and justice.

A family member, recounting the incident, said Vikramjeet Singh was living with his mother when around 10 to 15 youths allegedly under the influence of drugs attacked them, triggering a scuffle.

"Only two family members lived here: a mother and her son... About 10–15 drug-addicted youths attacked them, leading to a scuffle. Vikramjit sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while the other two boys were critically injured and are currently admitted to hospital. There was no prior enmity or dispute between them and the attackers," he said.

He further said that the leaders have offered them help.

"They had simply gone out for a walk when they were attacked. The leaders encouraged us and assured us that justice would be served and the drug trade would be shut down. They also promised financial assistance, a pension for the mother, and help in securing a job for the niece who looks after her," he told IANS.

Saroj Deepak, the deceased's niece, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, and the Home Minister agreed to the demand.

"Everyone knows how devastating it is when someone leaves home, and such a tragedy occurs. My grandmother and uncle lived here, while my other uncles lived separately. My uncle was divorced, so my grandmother lived alone with him. I used to visit them frequently between college and home because they had no one else to look after them. We want justice, and drugs must be eradicated from Punjab so that no other family has to suffer like this. Young children are being introduced to drugs, ruining families and destroying homes," she said.

BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma said the Union Home Minister met the bereaved family, expressed his condolences and assured them of the Centre's support.

“Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji met with the victim's family, shared their grief, and assured them that the Central Government, the Modi government, and the Union Home Minister stand firmly with them. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice for the family. He also assured them that their security and well-being would be taken care of,” Sharma told IANS.