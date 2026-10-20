Your Accounts And Cards, All In One Place On M10
You remain entirely in control of your data. Powered by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's Open Banking framework, this feature operates only with your permission, which you can withdraw at any time. m10 gives you a unified view of your finances – all payments and transfers will still take place within your respective banks' apps.
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m10 is a digital wallet and fintech solution from the Bir ecosystem – the first fully integrated digital ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus. Since its launch in 2022, m10 has provided a fast, secure, and intuitive way to manage money, from everyday payments and transfers to bills and a wide range of digital services. Integrated deeply within the Bir ecosystem, m10 delivers a unified and convenient financial experience designed for modern users.
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