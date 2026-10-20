H.I.G. Capital / Key word(s): Financing/Mergers & Acquisitions

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Provides Financing to Be-Cloud and QualityHosting

20.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has arranged a debt package to finance the acquisition of Be-Cloud by QualityHosting, a portfolio company of PSG Equity ("PSG"). The financing package will also provide additional capital to support the combined company's future growth and M&A strategy.



Founded in 2012 and headquartered in France, Be-Cloud is a leading European Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider ("CSP") and Value-Added Distributor, providing cloud, AI and cybersecurity solutions to SMEs through both direct and indirect channels. The business benefits from a subscription-based model, more than 37,500 active end-customers, and a network of over 1,000 active resellers and MSP partners across Europe. Be-Cloud is a Top 30 EMEA Microsoft CSP and has developed a differentiated platform combining software distribution with value-added services and support. QualityHosting is a leading German Microsoft CSP, providing cloud, managed services, and hosting solutions to SMEs through both direct and indirect channels. The business serves more than 30,000 end customers and has a network of approximately 1,000 reseller partners. QualityHosting was the first Microsoft CSP in Germany and has developed a highly automated service delivery platform combining Microsoft cloud distribution with managed services, security and legacy hosting solutions. Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "Be-Cloud and QualityHosting combine a recurring revenue business model with a leading and differentiated position in the Microsoft ecosystem, as well as a strong track record of growth. We believe that with the scale of the newly combined group, it is well positioned to benefit from continued cloud, AI and cybersecurity adoption. H.I.G. is delighted to partner with PSG Equity and management for the next phase of growth." About Be-Cloud Be-Cloud helps small and medium-sized businesses adopt Microsoft solutions and offers services that accelerate business performance in a 100% secure environment. Be-Cloud solutions provide centralised management of organisations, real-time access to information, business continuity while on the move and enhanced teamwork. Be-Cloud is certified and recognized for its expertise on Microsoft solutions: Office 365, Microsoft 365, Azure IAAS and PAAS, Dynamics 365, Power BI, PowerApps / Power Automate. Be-Cloud, a major Microsoft Cloud integrator, supports over 30,000 users in France. For more information, please visit be-cloud. About QualityHosting Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Gelnhausen, Germany, QualityHosting is a long-standing Microsoft cloud partner focused on cloud infrastructure, Microsoft 365, cybersecurity and managed services for SMEs. The company serves more than 30,000 customers and over 1,000 partners across Europe and positions itself as the market leader in Hosted Exchange solutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. QualityHosting combines Microsoft cloud products with proprietary solutions such as Managed Security 365, alongside migration, consulting, support and training services, positioning itself as a one-stop shop for cloud and IT requirements. For more information, please visit qualityhosting. About H.I.G. Capital H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig. *Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates. Contact: Pascal Meysson

Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

... Charles Bourgeois

Managing Director

... Marimba Odundo-Mendez

Principal

... H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig



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