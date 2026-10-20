Minister Inaugurates JD1.9 Million Qatar-Funded Health Center In Mafraq

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour on Tuesday inaugurated the Hamra Comprehensive Health Center in Mafraq Governorate, a Qatar Charity-funded project costing approximately 10 million Qatari riyals (JD1.9 million), aimed at expanding healthcare services for residents of Hamra and surrounding areas.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Qatar's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar Charity CEO Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, former minister and senator Nayef Qadi, and several officials and representatives of public institutions and local communities.

Bdour said the center represents an important addition to Jordan's healthcare infrastructure and reflects cooperation between Jordan and Qatar in developing medical services.

He noted that relations between the two countries, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have contributed to expanding cooperation in support of development and the interests of both peoples.

Bdour said the Ministry of Health continues to develop healthcare infrastructure, improve service quality and promote equitable access to medical care across governorates, in line with Royal directives and government priorities.

He added that the new center will provide integrated medical services to residents of Hamra and neighboring communities while easing pressure on existing healthcare facilities.

Bdour expressed appreciation for the support provided by Qatar, Qatar Charity and the Qatari Embassy in Amman, emphasizing the importance of development partnerships in delivering sustainable projects that directly benefit local communities.

For his part, Al Thani highlighted the longstanding relations between Jordan and Qatar, saying the project reflects their shared commitment to supporting essential sectors, particularly healthcare, and promoting sustainable development.

Qatar Charity CEO Yousuf bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said the center forms part of the organization's efforts to improve access to essential services and strengthen communities. He emphasized the importance Qatar Charity places on healthcare because of its direct impact on quality of life.

Al Kuwari also praised cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Health and other relevant authorities in completing the project and expressed hope for further development initiatives benefiting communities across the Kingdom.

The center is among Qatar Charity's healthcare projects in Jordan. Construction began in August 2024, with equipment installation and furnishing completed in 2026. Covering a total area of 1,769 square meters, the facility comprises two main floors and supporting service areas.

The ground floor houses an emergency and ambulance department, medical records room, pharmacy, accounting department, radiology and panoramic imaging unit, chronic disease clinics, and a maternal and child health department. The first floor includes specialist clinics, dental clinics, a dental laboratory, administrative offices and doctors' accommodation. The project also included outdoor areas, landscaping, planting beds, medical equipment and furnishings to support the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services.

The center is expected to serve thousands of residents in Hamra and nearby communities, reduce pressure on existing health facilities in Mafraq and improve access to healthcare services.

//Petra// AJ