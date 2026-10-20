Azerbaijan Seeks Balance Between AI Safety And Innovation, AZCON Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is working to ensure the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI), protect personal data privacy and improve the legal framework governing the technology, Togrul Guluzada, AZCON Holding's Chief Legal Administrator and Director of the Legal Department, said at the Sustainable Business, Corporate Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) conference in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports.

He said that the use of AI is an increasingly relevant issue for both regulatory authorities and the corporate sector. In this regard, it is important to maintain a balance between technological development and the safe use of AI in Azerbaijan.

According to Guluzada, AZCON is involved in related processes at both the regulatory and corporate levels. He noted that studying international experience in AI and developing a legal framework suited to Azerbaijan's needs are particularly important.

"We are conducting a comparative analysis of the legal frameworks governing AI in China, the United States and the European Union. Their approaches differ. While China and the United States take a more liberal approach to the use of technology, the European Union regulates safety issues more comprehensively," he said.

The official noted that Azerbaijan should draw on these experiences to develop a balanced approach tailored to the country's needs. However, the rapid development of AI technologies makes legal regulation more challenging.

According to him, the AI policy framework also covers 2027–2030, and work is underway to develop a new legislative framework in this area. The main objective is to ensure the safe use of the technology while reducing risks related to personal data protection.

Guluzada emphasized the particular importance of protecting personal data privacy. He said government agencies and companies must pay attention to how information is protected and whether confidentiality is ensured when uploading documents and other data to AI systems.

"Government agencies and organizations sometimes upload documents and data to AI systems. However, serious questions arise about the security mechanisms protecting that information and whether its confidentiality is being maintained," he noted.

He added that establishing dedicated teams and internal security systems is essential to mitigating these risks. Companies should establish rules governing the use of AI and ensure that employees comply with security requirements when handling data.

The AZCON official also highlighted the importance of technological infrastructure for AI development. According to him, sustainable progress in this field requires substantial investment, while the experiences of the United States and China demonstrate the significant resources allocated to infrastructure development.

Guluzada emphasized that one of the key challenges is to ensure the safe use of AI without imposing unjustified restrictions on its adoption.

"The main issue for us is to ensure safety while avoiding restrictions on the use of AI. We need to find the right balance between these two objectives," he said.

According to him, as AI technologies continue to develop, efforts to strengthen legal regulation, protect data privacy and improve infrastructure must also continue.