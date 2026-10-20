Trusted Since 1904, First Federal Savings Bank Marks Over A Century Of Growth And Commitment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank is proud to celebrate its 122nd anniversary, marking more than a century of serving customers, supporting local communities, and helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve their financial goals.

Founded in 1904, First Federal Savings Bank has grown from a single community-focused institution into a trusted financial partner with ten locations serving Southwest Indiana and Western Kentucky. Throughout its history, the bank has remained committed to providing exceptional service, local decision-making, and meaningful community involvement.

"For 122 years, our customers have placed their trust in First Federal, and that trust is something we never take for granted," said Michael Head, President and CEO of First Federal Savings Bank.“Our longevity is rooted in strong relationships, dedicated employees, and a commitment to helping our communities thrive. We're proud of our history and excited about the opportunities ahead."

A Legacy of Community Banking

For more than twelve decades, First Federal Savings Bank has supported homeownership, small businesses, economic development, and community organizations throughout the region. The bank continues to invest in the neighborhoods it serves through volunteerism, charitable giving, financial education initiatives, and local partnerships.

As a community bank, First Federal understands that banking is about more than transactions. It's about building relationships, earning trust, and being present when customers need guidance through life's most important financial decisions.

Looking to the Future

While honoring its rich history, First Federal Savings Bank remains focused on the future. The bank continues to invest in digital banking technology, customer convenience, commercial banking solutions, and financial education resources designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers and businesses.

As First Federal enters its 123rd year, the bank remains committed to its founding mission of helping people build stronger financial futures while maintaining the personal service that has defined the organization since 1904.

About First Federal Savings Bank

First Federal Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution serving the Vanderburgh region since 1904. They are also proud to offer locations across the Posey, Warrick, Henderson, Daviess, and Pike counties. With a commitment to personal service, community investment, and long-term relationships, the bank offers solutions for personal, business, and digital banking across its ten locations.

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CONTACT: Media Contact Courtney Schmitt... (812) 492-8295