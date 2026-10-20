Mumbai Police Seize Heroin Valued At Over Rs 10 Crore, Arrest Three

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Three people were arrested after the Mumbai Crime Branch seized more than 2 kg of heroin, valued at over Rs 10 crore, in two separate operations, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Unit 11 of the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered a total of 2.032 kg of heroin from the three suspects. The seized narcotics have an estimated market value of Rs 10.16 crore, making the operation a major drug seizure by the Mumbai Police.

According to officials, the first operation was conducted on October 14 in Kandivali West after the Crime Branch received secret information about the suspected movement of narcotics in the area.

During the operation, the police seized 758 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 3.79 crore, from two suspects.

The investigation was subsequently extended based on information obtained during the interrogation of the two arrested individuals, according to the officials.

Acting on these leads, officials said that the Crime Branch conducted another operation on October 17 and recovered an additional 1.274 kg of heroin, worth approximately Rs 6.37 crore, from a third suspect.

With the recovery made in the second operation, the total quantity of heroin seized from the three suspects reached 2.032 kg, with the combined estimated value of the contraband standing at Rs 10.16 crore, officials said.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have launched a further investigation into the alleged drug trafficking network.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate that the arrested individuals may be linked to a heroin-smuggling syndicate suspected to be operating across state borders, officials said.

Investigators are examining the network's activities and attempting to establish the extent of its operations.

The police are also working to identify and trace the suppliers who allegedly provided the seized heroin, along with other individuals suspected of involvement in the purchase, distribution and sale of the illegal narcotics.

An investigation is underway to determine the source of the contraband, officials said.

Further details are awaited.