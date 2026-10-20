Sai Pallavi Talks About Yash's Ravana Role At Hyderabad Event: What Did She Say? Read On

The main cast attended a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on October 19. Actress Sai Pallavi grabbed attention with her heartfelt words about Rocking Star Yash. Here's what she said about the act

Fans are eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated movie Ramayana. The main cast attended a massive pre-release event in Hyderabad on October 19. Actress Sai Pallavi grabbed everyone's attention when she spoke about Rocking Star Yash during the event.

The crowd went crazy with cheers and whistles the moment she mentioned Yash. Sai Pallavi openly praised his grand vision and his broad perspective on the film industry. She spoke about his dream to take Kannada cinema global.

Sai Pallavi revealed that Yash and producer Namit Malhotra share the exact same mindset. She once asked Yash on set if he only picks massive projects. Yash told her he wants to use big opportunities to take Kannada, South Indian, and Indian cinema to a global level.

She really loved Yash's thought process. He strongly believes in giving back to the place where he grew up and bringing pride to his home state.

Sai Pallavi felt completely amazed by Yash's transformation into Ravana. Yash plays the role of Ravana in Ramayana. Audiences usually do not like negative characters, but Sai Pallavi feels Yash makes the character look incredibly attractive through his acting.

She also felt surprised seeing Yash prepare for his role during the shoot. Sai Pallavi explained that Yash completely forgets his real personality and fully merges into the character while playing Ravana.

She called herself lucky to get a chance to work with such brilliant actors. She once again praised Yash for his deep commitment to his craft and his grand vision for cinema.

Director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to release Ramayana on November 5, 2026. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. Fans are waiting eagerly to watch this star cast perform on the big screen.