Tajikistan, Pakistan Discuss Energy Projects And Trade Expansion

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed regional energy projects and ways to expand trade and transport links during a meeting in Dushanbe on October 20, Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade said.

Dar arrived in Tajikistan to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The officials reviewed bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation, identifying trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics as key areas.

They emphasized the need to increase bilateral trade, attract more investment and establish joint ventures. They also discussed developing a long-term program for trade and economic cooperation.

The talks also covered cultural, educational, scientific and tourism ties, as well as efforts to counter terrorism, extremism and other security threats.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued political dialogue and closer bilateral relations.

The ministry did not disclose current trade figures or specify which energy projects were discussed.

Rasulzoda and Dar last met on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow in November 2025. At the time, Dar congratulated Rasulzoda on Tajikistan's assumption of the chairmanship of the next Council meeting and identified connectivity, energy, transport and logistics as Pakistan's priorities for cooperation within the SCO.

Pakistan chaired the Council in 2024, when the meeting was held in Islamabad in October.