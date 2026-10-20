Museum Of The Moving Image, In Association With Carrberry Companies And V2 Entertainment Group, Presents The Minnellis

Liza Minnelli & Vincente Minnelli 45th Academemy Awards, March 27, 1973

Rare theatrical presentation of Liza with a Z, Cabaret, The Sterile Cuckoo and classics starring Liza Minnelli and iconic films directed by Vincente Minnelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carrberry Companies, in association with v2 Entertainment Group, presents the extraordinary artistry of EGOT Liza Minnelli and her father, Academy Award–winning director Vincente Minnelli, as Museum of the Moving Image celebrates The Minnellis, a 30-film retrospective running November 13, 2026, through January 17, 2027, in Astoria, New York.Liza Minnelli and the Vincente Minnelli Estate are represented exclusively by Carrberry Companies, in association with v2 Entertainment Group. The event producers welcome this opportunity for audiences to experience two distinctive bodies of work on the big screen. Spanning musicals, drama and comedy, the series explores the vision of a filmmaker who helped shape Hollywood's Golden Age and the remarkable range of a performer who created an enduring legacy of her own.The series opens Friday, November 13, at 7 p.m. with Cabaret, Bob Fosse's landmark 1972 film, for which Liza Minnelli won the Academy Award for Best Actress. Additional highlights include Martin Scorsese's New York, New York and The Sterile Cuckoo, the 1969 film that brought Minnelli her first Academy Award nomination.A special highlight is a rare theatrical presentation of the Emmy-winning Liza with a Z, paired with The Sterile Cuckoo on Sunday, December 20, at 3 p.m. Directed and choreographed by Fosse, the 1972 television concert captures Minnelli at New York's Lyceum Theatre. Shot by cinematographer Owen Roizman using eight 16mm cameras, the production features editing by Alan Heim and music coordination by Marvin Hamlisch.Vincente Minnelli's films in the retrospective include Meet Me in St. Louis, An American in Paris, Gigi, The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Sandpiper, The Bad and the Beautiful, The Pirate, Brigadoon, Lust for Life and Tea and Sympathy. The selection also showcases his command of comedy in Father of the Bride and The Long, Long Trailer, alongside the emotional depth of The Clock and Some Came Running.The retrospective concludes January 17 at 3 p.m. with A Matter of Time, Vincente Minnelli's final film, starring Liza Minnelli and Ingrid Bergman. This rare 16mm presentation brings father and daughter together in a work that offers a fitting conclusion to the museum's celebration.Liza Minnelli's career spans film, Broadway, television and concert stages around the world. A recipient of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony honors, she remains one of entertainment's most distinctive performers. Her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, as told to Michael Feinstein, was published in March 2026 and became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.Vincente Minnelli's journey from window dressing and theatrical design to MGM filmmaking produced a body of work celebrated for its visual imagination and emotional complexity. His films An American in Paris and Gigi won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Gigi also earned him the Academy Award for Best Director.The Minnellis was organized by MoMI Senior Curator of Film Michael Koresky, Associate Director of Special Programs Sarah Luciano, Film and Public Programs Manager Emily Greenberg, and guest programmer Jake Perlin. The museum extends special thanks to Miles Emanuel, Stephen Roseberry and Victoria Varela. The series is supported by The Ensler-Rivel Fund for Classic Cinema.Screenings and TicketsScreenings take place in the Sumner M. Redstone Theater and/or the Celeste and Armand Bartos Screening Room at Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35 Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106. The series features mostly 35mm prints, with select 16mm and digital presentations. Advance tickets and the complete schedule are available at movingimage. Schedule is subject to change.###Media Contact:Victoria VarelaGlobal Media Contact for Liza Minnelli and the Vincente Minnelli Estatev2 Entertainment Group... | 212-332-3470630 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10111(212) 332-3470

Victoria Varela

v2 Entertainment Group

+1 212-332-3470

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Museum of the Moving Image, In Association with Carrberry Companies and v2 Entertainment Group, Presents The Minnellis News Provided By v2 Entertainment Group October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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