Dr. Mark Mulak's Cityside Chiropractic Reaches 400 Five-Star Google Reviews In Rhode Island

Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

Cityside Chiropractic

Rhode Island injury-care practice marks patient milestone while highlighting coordinated care, specialist referral, and clear communication throughout recovery

- Dr. Mark Mulak, DC, Founder and Clinical Director, Cityside ChiropracticPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cityside Chiropractic has reached 400 five-star Google reviews across its Cranston and Providence locations, marking a significant patient-experience milestone for the Rhode Island practice.Cityside Chiropractic focuses on patients injured in motor-vehicle collisions, slip-and-fall incidents, and workplace accidents. The practice is led by Dr. Mark Mulak, a Cranston chiropractor and Providence chiropractor who has practiced injury care since 2002, with a focus on injury evaluation, rehabilitation, and objective documentation.“Reaching 400 five-star reviews means a great deal to us because every review represents a patient who took the time to share their experience,” Dr. Mulak said.“In injury cases, patients are often dealing with pain, uncertainty, insurance issues, work disruption, and sometimes legal concerns all at once. Our goal is to make the clinical side of that process as clear, organized, and responsive as possible.”For patients seeking a car accident chiropractor, several practical features aim to make care easier to access during that period. The practice offers same-day appointments, bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking staff, and two locations serving Providence, Cranston, and surrounding communities. The practice also serves as a workers' compensation chiropractor for Rhode Islanders injured on the job.Patients injured in a collision often present with more than one type of injury, including musculoskeletal pain, neurologic symptoms, headache, dizziness, balance problems, or findings that warrant additional imaging or specialist evaluation. When clinical findings indicate that further care is appropriate, Cityside coordinates referral to neurologists, orthopedists, imaging centers, and other medical specialists.“The goal is not to keep every aspect of a patient's care within one office,” Dr. Mulak said.“Part of good injury care is recognizing when a patient needs something beyond conservative treatment and helping move that patient in the right direction.”Because injury cases frequently involve insurers and legal claims, the practice emphasizes timely, objective clinical documentation. It communicates significant findings to the patient's other treating providers and, when appropriate, to others involved in the patient's case.“We are grateful to the patients who have trusted us with their care, and to the physicians, imaging providers, and other professionals we work alongside,” Dr. Mulak said.“Good communication and collaboration are essential to coordinated injury care.”Cityside Chiropractic uses a range of clinical and objective evaluation methods in appropriate cases, including musculoskeletal ultrasound, neurologic screening, concussion assessment, balance testing, cervical injury evaluation, and rehabilitation.Dr. Mulak holds postgraduate credentials in sports medicine, rehabilitation, injury management, and musculoskeletal sonography, including the DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, and RMSKcredentials. He is the author of The Objective Injury Model: A Plaintiff Attorney's Guide to Objective Documentation in Motor Vehicle Injury Cases.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island chiropractic practice with locations in Providence and Cranston. The practice focuses on personal-injury and accident-related care, including clinical evaluation, rehabilitation, objective injury documentation, musculoskeletal ultrasound, concussion screening, and coordination with medical specialists when clinically appropriate.Providence: 480 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909Cranston: 900 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910(401) 272-5710 | CitysideChiropracticMedia Contact:Dr. Mark Mulak, DC... | (401) 272-5710

Mark Mulak

Cityside Chiropractic

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Dr. Mark Mulak's Cityside Chiropractic Reaches 400 Five-Star Google Reviews in Rhode Island News Provided By Cityside Chiropractic October 20, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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