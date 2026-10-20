The University Of Manchester Dubai And Fazaa Join Forces To Expand Access To Talent Development Opportunities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership to grant Fazaa members access to the University's part-time master's programmes and executive education

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: The University of Manchester – Dubai has forged a Strategic Talent Partnership with Fazaa to support the professional development of Fazaa members, providing them with opportunities to enhance their leadership capabilities, advance their careers, and gain access to globally recognised postgraduate education and executive learning.

Through the partnership, Fazaa members will benefit from access to The University of Manchester – Dubai's part-time master's programmes and executive education short courses, alongside preferential tuition rates. The collaboration will also provide access to leadership and management development solutions, as well as an annual masterclass hosted at Fazaa for its members and delivered by academics from The University of Manchester – Dubai.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director and CEO, Middle East, The University of Manchester – Dubai, said:“The development of future-ready talent is key to the UAE's ambition to build a competitive and knowledge-driven economy. At The University of Manchester – Dubai, we recognise the critical role that higher education institutions play in supporting individuals and organisations as they navigate changing skills requirements and evolving workplace demands. Through our collaboration with Fazaa, we are strengthening connections between academia and the wider community, providing opportunities for professionals to access world-class learning and develop the capabilities needed to contribute to the UAE's continued growth and innovation.”

This partnership reflects The University of Manchester – Dubai's commitment to enabling continuous learning and supporting professionals in developing the expertise needed to advance their careers. Through its Strategic Talent Partnerships, the University continues to build a network of collaborations that facilitate knowledge sharing, strengthen industry-academia links, and contribute to the development of a dynamic professional ecosystem.

Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of Fazaa, said:

“At Fazaa, we are committed to creating meaningful opportunities that support the personal and professional development of our members. Our partnership with The University of Manchester – Dubai expands access to globally recognised education, executive learning, and leadership development, enabling our members to strengthen their capabilities, advance their careers, and contribute to the UAE's knowledge-based economy. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to deliver benefits that create lasting value for our members and the wider community.”

From government entities to private sector leaders, organisations across the region have partnered with The University of Manchester – Dubai to nurture future-ready talent. As the UAE continues to prioritise human capital development and lifelong learning, initiatives that connect individuals with leading academic expertise and professional networks play an important role in supporting career progression and contributing to long-term economic growth.

About The University of Manchester – Dubai:

The University of Manchester's Middle East branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University's international network, comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported over 3,870 students in the region and graduated over 2,750 students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,600.