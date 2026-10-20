U By Emaar And Visa Announce 10-Year Partnership To Elevate Lifestyle Rewards Across The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026: U by Emaar, the lifestyle loyalty programme of Emaar and Visa recently announced an exclusive 10-year co-branded partnership to deliver a new premium lifestyle rewards proposition across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The collaboration will combine Visa's payments technology, global network and analytics capabilities with U by Emaar's lifestyle ecosystem to create a differentiated rewards experience for premium, high-net-worth (HNW), and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) customers across the GCC. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Redefining Premium Loyalty Across the Middle East:

The U by Emaar and Visa co-branded credit card will combine payment capabilities with lifestyle rewards across hospitality, dining, entertainment, wellness, travel and retail experiences within the U by Emaar ecosystem. The programme is designed to offer customers greater value through seamless earning and redemption opportunities across participating Emaar destinations.

At its core, the partnership is designed to go far beyond a conventional co-branded card. Visa will provide deep technical integration with the U by Emaar loyalty programme and app, including advanced card-linking technology and API facilitation, ensuring members experience seamless, real-time UPoints earning and redemption across Emaar's vast portfolio of assets. The integration is designed to support seamless earning and redemption of UPoints across participating Emaar destinations and digital channels.

An Exclusive Proposition for the HNW and UHNW Segment:

Central to the partnership is the launch of a tiered co-branded credit card built specifically around the lifestyle aspirations of HNW and UHNW customers in the Middle East. Drawing on Visa's global expertise in premium product design and cardholder research, each tier of the programme will carry a carefully crafted customer value proposition, encompassing world-class travel benefits, global airport lounge access, premium dining privileges, dedicated concierge services, and exclusive lifestyle offers. An invite-only tier is planned for selected customers and is expected to include enhanced travel, lifestyle, and concierge benefits tailored to the needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Built for the GCC, Designed to Scale:

The 10-year agreement has been structured with long-term regional scalability at its heart. The partnership has been structured to support future expansion opportunities across the region, leveraging Visa's global network and market expertise. Visa Consulting & Analytics will support the programme with insights aimed at enhancing customer acquisition, engagement and overall portfolio performance.

Devendar Agarwal, Visa's CEMEA Head of Global Clients, Tech Partners and Merchant Business & GCC Acceptance, said:“Consumers increasingly expect seamless experiences that connect payments, rewards and everyday lifestyle spending. Through this long-term partnership with U by Emaar, we are combining Visa's global payments expertise, technology and analytics capabilities with a leading lifestyle ecosystem to deliver greater value for premium customers across the GCC. Together, we are creating a platform designed to deepen customer engagement while supporting the next phase of loyalty innovation in the region.”

Hakan Keskin, Head of Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group added:“Partnering with Visa is a defining milestone in the evolution of U by Emaar. This is not simply a co-branded card, it is a holistic, decade-long commitment to delivering the most premium, seamlessly integrated lifestyle rewards experience in the region. Visa's technology, analytics, and global network give us the platform to truly serve our most valued members, and to extend that proposition to HNW and UHNW customers across the UAE, KSA, and Bahrain.”