Is The Pentagon Getting Ready To Bankroll AI's Supply Chain? If So, That Should Tell You Something.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The real AI race is being fought over hardware, not the software. James Altucher says Elon Musk wants to“control the AI industry from end to end” with his new hardware.

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the Pentagon starts writing checks, pay attention to where the money goes. Its investment arm is reportedly in talks to lend $5 billion to build AI hardware in America. Not software. Hardware.

That's the part of AI most investors ignore. In a new free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher explains why he believes Elon Musk is going after that hardware layer harder than anyone. And he names the small supplier he believes Musk's plan depends on.

Follow the Money

The talks involve an AI cloud company called Fluidstack. According to reports, the loan would come from the Pentagon's Office of Strategic Capital. The money wouldn't go to new data centers. It would go to building the parts that go inside them, here at home.

The deal isn't final. But the borrower almost doesn't matter.

What matters is who's lending and what the money is for. The Office of Strategic Capital exists to back industries America can't afford to lose. It has backed rare-earth suppliers and drone makers. Now it's looking at AI.

AI Is Now a National Security Issue

That's a big shift in how the whole race gets seen.

Chips. Power gear. Data centers. Communications systems. Factories that build the parts. More and more, they're treated less like ordinary business assets and more like matters of national strength.

Altucher says the stakes couldn't be higher. Every time a technology this big comes along, he says, “whoever controls it doesn't just get rich. They become the most powerful person alive.”

Where Elon Musk Fits In

Altucher says Musk isn't trying to win the AI race with a new app or a new company.“He wants to control the AI industry from end to end,” Altucher says.

Musk has been building the hard stuff. Reusable rockets. Launch sites. Satellites. The AI itself. And plans to make his own chips. Altucher argues those pieces are coming together into one strategy, including a plan to run AI data centers in orbit. He points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that he says shows how big Musk wants to go.

The Pentagon's interest doesn't prove Musk's plan will work. But it's one more sign the AI race is about who controls the machines, not just the software.

The Company Hiding Beneath the Headline

Then Altucher takes it one step further.

Musk, he says, still relies on one outside supplier for the“nervous system” that moves data through his satellite network. And he says that supplier's technology is “already in 10,000 of Elon's satellites in orbit... And will be in 100 times more satellites once Elon accomplishes his goal.”

If AI hardware is important enough for the Defense Department to consider a multibillion-dollar loan, it's worth watching more than the companies building the AI. The suppliers that make it all run matter too.

Altucher believes one of them is hiding in plain sight. He calls it“a publicly traded company that almost nobody has heard of.”

About This Presentation

James Altucher's free presentation goes beyond the headlines about Elon Musk. Inside, he reviews the federal filing he believes reveals Musk's biggest AI ambition yet, explains how Musk is assembling the pieces to pull it off and makes his case for the small supplier he says many investors are missing. It's available now, on demand. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher's career spans more than 30 years in finance. He has run hedge funds, raised more than $100 million for a venture capital firm and built his own early AI trading algorithms. Investors may recognize him from CNBC, Fox Business or The Wall Street Journal.

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