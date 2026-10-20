MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Major champions Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox have confirmed their places at the DP World Tour Championship, taking place from November 12–15 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with both players targeting the coveted Harry Vardon Trophy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The pair sit fifth and sixth respectively on the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed also among the leading contenders. With the two Rolex Series events of the DP World Tour Play-Offs still to come, Rai and Fox still have the opportunity to overhaul current leader Eugenio Chacarra and be crowned European Number One on the Earth course.

Rai arrives in Dubai as the reigning US PGA Champion after the 31-year-old sealed his maiden Major title with a masterclass in composure at Aronimink Golf Club in May, where a sublime back nine made him the first Englishman in 107 years to lift the Wanamaker Trophy.

That victory, combined with a 48th-place finish at the Masters, a tie for 11th at the US Open and a tie for 79th at The Open, earned him the inaugural Rory McIlroy Award, presented to the DP World Tour member who earns the most Race to Dubai points across the four Major Championships.

Rai will also open the DP World Tour Play-Offs as defending champion at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship the week before, having claimed his second Rolex Series title at Yas Links last November by beating Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off.

“I'm really looking forward to getting back to the UAE. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are two great events, and having them back-to-back makes it a really important couple of weeks. If I can play well in both, I know I'll give myself a good chance in the Race to Dubai,” said Rai, who will join Reed and Rory McIlroy at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fox, meanwhile, will tee it up on the Earth course as Champion Golfer of the Year after the New Zealander birdied the 72nd hole to win his maiden Major title in a thrilling climax to The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale in July, and he will now be bidding to add a second Rolex Series title to his victory at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

“Lifting the Claret Jug at Birkdale is something I'll never forget, but I want to finish the year off strongly,” said Fox.“The DP World Tour Championship is one of the biggest events of the season and, with so much still to play for in the Race to Dubai, it's going to be a great week.”

Now in its 18th year, the DP World Tour Championship is one of Dubai's leading sporting and social events. Entry is free on Thursday November 12 with pre-registration.

General Admission tickets for Friday to Sunday are available from AED 160, and children aged 17 and under go free across all four days, although their tickets must still be registered in advance. Groups of eight or more can save with discounted General Admission tickets.

Following its successful launch last year, the 1st Tee Experience also returns as an add-on to General Admission, giving fans a dedicated viewing area overlooking the opening tee shots, with complimentary refreshments.

Fans looking to elevate their day can upgrade to Ticket+, with access to The Greatest Bar on Earth overlooking the 17th green. Alternatively, they can choose from two premium experiences on the closing holes, but should act fast, with Sunday in the Championship Chalet and Friday in the Earth Lounge already sold out, and Saturday in the Chalet almost sold out.

Set on the 18th green, the Championship Chalet offers a front-row view of the conclusion of each round, with five-star catering, free-flowing drinks throughout the day and exclusive access to a viewing platform on the 1st tee. On the 16th green, the Earth Lounge provides a more relaxed setting to watch the closing stages unfold, with food served throughout the day and free-flowing drinks in the afternoon.

Away from the course, the Championship Village offers a full day out for fans of all ages. It features dedicated kids zones, free golf lessons, trick-shot shows, big screens and sports activations, along with Ladies Day on Saturday and Family Day on Sunday.