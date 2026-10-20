Durga Puja 2026: Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Minto Road Kali Temple In Delhi

Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, participated in the Bengali community's celebrations of Durga Puja at the Kali Temple, located on Minto Road in Delhi. She prayed to the Goddess Durga and invoked her blessings for a happy, prosperous and healthy life for one and all. This act of the Chief Minister underlined the value of the rich culture of Bengal and the contribution of the Bengali community to the cultural diversity of the nation's capital city.

CM Rekha Gupta Prays at Minto Road Kali Temple

As part of the celebrations of Sharadiya Durga Puja, CM Rekha Gupta was present at the Kali Temple located on Minto Road. She along with members of the Bengali community offered their prayers and invoked the blessings of Maa Durga.

While sharing her views on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister wished one and all for a happy, prosperous and peaceful life saying,“Jai Maa Durga.”

Distinctive Features of Durga Puja Celebrations in Delhi

The Chief Minister further mentioned some of the distinctive features of Bengal's Durga Puja festival. Some of these include the beating of the dhak, the blowing of conch shells and the performance of dhunuchi dance.

Apart from the religious aspect, Durga Puja is an important festival for art, music, creativity and participation in the celebration. The decorations of the pandal, traditional shows and worship services make people devote themselves and celebrate the festival.

Contribution of Bengali Community to the Culture of Delhi

Rekha Gupta appreciated the contribution of the Bengali community to Delhi's culture through their literary tradition, art, music, spirituality and hospitality. Durga Puja celebrations all over the city give an idea of this culture.

Minto Road, Chittaranjan Park, Kashmere Gate and Civil Lines have Durga Puja celebrations. Through religious activities and cultural programs, communities come together. Apart from this, people of various communities go to the pandals during the festival.

CM Rekha Gupta Offers Best Wishes for Good Times

Durga Puja marks the celebration of the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura and is representative of the power of good over evil. Marked by the month of Ashwin in Hindu calendar, Durga Puja carries along with it the message of strength and positivity.

The visit of CM to Minto Road Kali Mandir reflects the significance of Bengali culture in the cultural fabric of Delhi. The wishes for happiness and prosperity on her part reflect the theme of Durga Puja.