SOULLAND BRINGS “THE SCAVENGER HUNT” TO BAGERI FORM
(MENAFN- Copia Group) Dubai, UAE - Copenhagen-based contemporary fashion brand Soulland takes over Bageri Form in Dubai Design District (d3) from 22 to 26 October 2026, introducing a limited-edition menu of collection-inspired drinks and pastries. The five-day collaboration brings Soulland’s designs to the table, alongside a display of selected pieces from its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, The Scavenger Hunt.
Introduced to the region by ALTA Plus Ventures, Soulland recently opened its first Middle East store at Dubai Hills Mall. The Bageri Form takeover continues this introduction through a playful experience connecting fashion and café culture. Familiar details from the brand’s clothing and accessories become edible interpretations, from a flower-topped matcha inspired by a graphic T-shirt to a chocolate-glazed pastry shaped like its DELAWARE boot.
Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, Soulland combines Scandinavian craftsmanship with influences from art and youth culture. Refined tailoring sits alongside relaxed everyday pieces, with carefully considered construction and fabrics sourced from specialist suppliers across Europe.
For Autumn/Winter 2026, The Scavenger Hunt explores curiosity and the unexpected places where ideas begin. Paintings and record sleeves become starting points for designs featuring organic textures, collage graphics, mushroom motifs and soft silhouettes. At Bageri Form, visitors can explore selected garments up close and discover how these references translate into the collaboration menu.
The limited-edition menu
KAI Flowerservice Matcha
Inspired by the KAI Flowerservice T-shirt, this iced matcha combines oat milk and elderflower, topped with vanilla cold foam and a small edible flower.
IDE Cap-puccino
Taking its name from the IDE Cap, this iced espresso features date and cardamom, topped with a light cream foam.
The BOOT
A nod to Soulland’s DELAWARE Pony Boots, this boot-shaped laminated pastry is filled with chocolate-hazelnut praline. Black cocoa glaze and white chocolate stitching echo the footwear’s distinctive appearance.
THE SOULLAND
A Copenhagen-inspired cardamom pastry filled with almond frangipane and blackcurrant compote, finished with a subtle Soulland “S” stamp.
THE MUSHROOM CLOUD
Inspired by the MUSHROOM CLOUD long-sleeved T-shirt, this savoury laminated pastry combines wild mushroom duxelles, aged cheese, caramelised onion and thyme.
“Working with Bageri Form felt like a playful way to introduce Soulland to more people in Dubai. Seeing details from our clothing become pastries and drinks gives the collection a different expression. We hope people come by for a coffee and leave curious to discover more,” says Jacob Kampp Berliner, Founder and CEO of Soulland.
The Soulland x Bageri Form takeover runs from 22 to 26 October 2026 at Bageri Form, Dubai Design District (d3), opening to the public at 12pm on 22 October and continuing during regular café hours. The displayed garments are available to purchase at Soulland’s Dubai Hills Mall store.
Introduced to the region by ALTA Plus Ventures, Soulland recently opened its first Middle East store at Dubai Hills Mall. The Bageri Form takeover continues this introduction through a playful experience connecting fashion and café culture. Familiar details from the brand’s clothing and accessories become edible interpretations, from a flower-topped matcha inspired by a graphic T-shirt to a chocolate-glazed pastry shaped like its DELAWARE boot.
Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, Soulland combines Scandinavian craftsmanship with influences from art and youth culture. Refined tailoring sits alongside relaxed everyday pieces, with carefully considered construction and fabrics sourced from specialist suppliers across Europe.
For Autumn/Winter 2026, The Scavenger Hunt explores curiosity and the unexpected places where ideas begin. Paintings and record sleeves become starting points for designs featuring organic textures, collage graphics, mushroom motifs and soft silhouettes. At Bageri Form, visitors can explore selected garments up close and discover how these references translate into the collaboration menu.
The limited-edition menu
KAI Flowerservice Matcha
Inspired by the KAI Flowerservice T-shirt, this iced matcha combines oat milk and elderflower, topped with vanilla cold foam and a small edible flower.
IDE Cap-puccino
Taking its name from the IDE Cap, this iced espresso features date and cardamom, topped with a light cream foam.
The BOOT
A nod to Soulland’s DELAWARE Pony Boots, this boot-shaped laminated pastry is filled with chocolate-hazelnut praline. Black cocoa glaze and white chocolate stitching echo the footwear’s distinctive appearance.
THE SOULLAND
A Copenhagen-inspired cardamom pastry filled with almond frangipane and blackcurrant compote, finished with a subtle Soulland “S” stamp.
THE MUSHROOM CLOUD
Inspired by the MUSHROOM CLOUD long-sleeved T-shirt, this savoury laminated pastry combines wild mushroom duxelles, aged cheese, caramelised onion and thyme.
“Working with Bageri Form felt like a playful way to introduce Soulland to more people in Dubai. Seeing details from our clothing become pastries and drinks gives the collection a different expression. We hope people come by for a coffee and leave curious to discover more,” says Jacob Kampp Berliner, Founder and CEO of Soulland.
The Soulland x Bageri Form takeover runs from 22 to 26 October 2026 at Bageri Form, Dubai Design District (d3), opening to the public at 12pm on 22 October and continuing during regular café hours. The displayed garments are available to purchase at Soulland’s Dubai Hills Mall store.
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