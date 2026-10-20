Letpot Expands U.S. Retail Presence With Launch On Tractorsupply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four smart gardening products became available online in September as LetPot prepares additional U.S. retail launches

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LetPot, a smart gardening brand focused on making home growing simpler and more enjoyable, today announced the expansion of its U.S. retail presence following the September 2026 launch of four LetPot products on TractorSupply.com. The online launch gives U.S. households another way to purchase LetPot indoor hydroponic gardens and automated plant-care products through the country's largest rural lifestyle retailer.

Four LetPot Products Available on TractorSupply.com

The initial online assortment covers indoor growing, seed starting and automated watering. The four listed products are:



LetPot LPH-SE 12 Pod Hydroponic Growing System

LetPot LPH-Air 10 Pods Hydroponic Gardening System

LetPot SS-Pro Smart Seed Starter Kit LetPot DI-3 Automatic Watering System

The assortment supports several stages of home growing, from starting seedlings and cultivating herbs or leafy greens indoors to scheduling water delivery for existing potted plants.

Making Smart Gardening Easier to Find

LetPot develops connected indoor gardens and plant-care tools that combine automated lighting, water circulation, app-based controls and practical reminders. The products are designed to reduce routine maintenance for new and experienced growers.

“For many households, the first step toward growing at home begins where they already shop for garden and home-care products,” said Rex Lin, Co-founder and Marketing Director of LetPot.“Availability on TractorSupply.com makes it easier for U.S. customers to discover smart growing solutions and choose a system that fits their space and routine.”

Tractor Supply serves recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet owners and other customers interested in a hands-on lifestyle. Its online reach connects LetPot with consumers who already shop for gardening, outdoor-living and practical home products.

Building a Broader U.S. Retail Network

The TractorSupply.com launch is part of LetPot's broader U.S. retail expansion. LetPot is preparing additional launches with U.S. retailers and will announce each retailer, product assortment and availability when the corresponding launch begins.

LetPot will continue direct-to-consumer sales while expanding through established retail channels. The multichannel approach is intended to make product discovery, purchasing and customer support more convenient for U.S. consumers.

“Broader retail availability is an important next step for LetPot,” Lin added.“Our goal is to meet customers through the channels they trust while maintaining the product guidance and long-term support that help people grow successfully.”

Smart Growing for Different Homes and Routines

The LPH-SE 12 Pod and LPH-Air 10 Pods systems support indoor hydroponic growing. The Smart Seed Starter Kit helps users begin seedlings in a controlled environment, while the Automatic Watering System simplifies scheduled watering for potted plants. Together, the products reflect LetPot's approach to smart gardening: use practical technology to reduce repetitive work while leaving people in control of what and how they grow.

Consumers can view the current LetPot assortment on TractorSupply.com or learn more about the brand at LetPot.com.

About LetPot

Founded in 2019, LetPot is a smart gardening brand dedicated to helping more people grow fresh herbs, vegetables, flowers and greenery at home. LetPot develops connected indoor gardens, automatic watering systems, grow lights, seed-starting products and plant-care tools that combine practical technology with home-friendly design. Guided by its brand vision,“Fresh Grows Here,” LetPot believes growing at home should feel natural, rewarding and accessible to everyday households.

Media Contact

LetPot PR Team

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Rex Lin, Co-founder and Marketing Director

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