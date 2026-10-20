France Could Impose More Curfews After Protest Violence: Premier

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday that authorities could impose further localised curfews following violence during weekend protests against the high cost of living, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

In a statement on social media platform X, Lecornu said targeted curfews "contributed to calm" overnight, adding that further restrictions could be announced Tuesday evening "where the situation requires it."

Decisions would be taken locally by prefects in coordination with mayors, he said.

Partial curfews took effect Monday night in areas including Paris and Lyon.

Police and gendarmerie sources reported a largely calm night, although some incidents occurred during demonstrations in Martinique.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 2,513 people had been taken into custody, 67 imprisoned and dozens of judicial investigations opened following the weekend unrest.

Darmanin told CNews-Europe 1 that he rejected the need for a state of emergency, saying authorities could restore order through firmness without restricting the individual freedoms of the entire population.

Meanwhile, National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet urged the government to address protesters' demands, saying hundreds of thousands had demonstrated peacefully.

She warned that policing concerns should not overshadow the budget debate and demonstrators' grievances.

Business federation Medef President Patrick Martin accused the state of failing to maintain order, citing preliminary government estimates that at least 3,000 businesses were affected.

Economy Minister Roland Lescure said support measures would be announced for affected traders and craftspeople to help them resume operations quickly.

A Yellow Vest coordination group has called for another mobilisation on Saturday, Oct 24.

--NNN-ANADOLU