PFISTERER Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PFISTERER and Tele-Fonika Kable successfully complete full type testing of a 320 kV HVDC cable system in accordance with IEC 62895

20.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE October 20, 2026 PFISTERER and Tele-Fonika Kable successfully complete full type testing of a 320 kV HVDC cable system in accordance with IEC 62895 Winterbach, Germany/Myślenice, Poland. PFISTERER and Tele-Fonika Kable have successfully completed the full type-testing program for a 320 kV High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) cable system in accordance with IEC 62895. The qualified system combines PFISTERER's cable joints and outdoor terminations with Tele-Fonika Kable's cable. The successful completion of the program represents an important qualification milestone for both companies and demonstrates the performance of the cable and accessories as an integrated system. The tests were carried out at the independent KONČAR – Electrical Engineering Institute in Croatia. PFISTERER developed and manufactured the cable joint and the outdoor terminations and was responsible for the execution and supervision of the type-testing program. Tele-Fonika Kable developed and produced the HVDC cable. “The successful type qualification of a complete cable system demonstrates the reliability of the HVDC connection technology within the overall system. Building on this success, PFISTERER is further advancing its technology development and taking a major step toward market readiness,” says Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE. “The successful completion of the full type-testing program together with PFISTERER marks an important milestone in the expansion of our high-voltage portfolio. It reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions while continuously enhancing our processes and the support we provide to our customers,” says Monika Cupial-Zgryzek, CEO of Tele-Fonika Kable and CEO of JDR Cable Systems. Independent proof for the entire system The type qualification goes beyond testing individual components. It provides independent evidence that cables, joints and terminations perform reliably under the demanding electrical and thermal test conditions specified by IEC 62895. Successful system qualification can support the technical requirements of future HVDC transmission projects and provide grid operators and project developers with greater confidence in the compatibility and performance of the tested components. Applications and next steps The qualified 320 kV HVDC system has been developed for fixed land-based installations. Potential applications include land-based HVDC interconnectors, the onshore sections of offshore wind grid connections, long-distance bulk power transmission, the reinforcement and modernization of transmission grids, and integration of large-scale renewable generation. Looking further ahead, the companies plan to extend their cooperation to the development and testing of cable systems at higher voltage levels, including 525 kV DC. You can find the images available for download here: Download About PFISTERER PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure. PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks-wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution. With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply. For more information, visit About Tele-Fonika Kable Tele-Fonika Kable is one of the world's leading suppliers of cables and cable systems, specialising in high-voltage (HV) and extra-high-voltage (EHV) solutions for the energy, industrial and offshore sectors. The company's Bydgoszcz facility is a key centre for the development and manufacture of land-based HV and EHV cable systems, including HVDC solutions. Its expanded manufacturing infrastructure includes an advanced 53-metre CCV tower and continuous vulcanisation line, supported by extensive in-house testing capabilities. These investments strengthen Tele-Fonika Kable's ability to develop and manufacture advanced cable systems for modern transmission networks and large-scale energy infrastructure. Tele-Fonika Kable also represents the companies and affiliated and associated entities that together form TFKable Group. This includes JDR Cable Systems, a leading supplier of subsea cable systems for the offshore wind industry. Together, Tele-Fonika Kable and JDR Cable Systems deliver cable solutions for major offshore wind projects. Their joint project experience includes Baltic Power, while Tele-Fonika has also supported Baltica 2, Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, and BC-Wind with onshore cable solutions. JDR's experience in the offshore oil and gas sector includes projects such as Hail and Ghasha in the UAE, and SHWE Phase 2 and Phase 4 in Myanmar. Press contact PFISTERER Trang Grün Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication PFISTERER Holding SE Rosenstraße 44 73650 Winterbach E-Mail: ... Press contact TELE-FONIKA Kable Magdalena Kardela Marketing Director E-Mail: ... 20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

