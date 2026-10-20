Cellbox Solutions GmbH / Key word(s): Financing

Cellbox Solutions Completes Series A Financing with Total Proceeds of EUR 5 Million

20.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cellbox Solutions Completes Series A Financing with Total Proceeds of EUR 5 Million

Final closing of the Series A marks the next phase of Cellbox Solutions' commercial development

New investors add international reach, sector expertise and strategic support Funding will support the expansion of warm-chain logistics services and international growth Cologne, Germany, October 20, 2026 – Cellbox Solutions, a warm-chain logistics technology company, has completed the final closing of its Series A financing, bringing the total proceeds to EUR 5 million. With this additional capital, the company is further developing its business model and expanding its offering to include integrated logistics solutions for cells, tissues, organoids, and other sensitive biological materials. The financing marks the next phase in the company's commercial growth, and will help leverage the established technological, product-related, and regulatory advances Cellbox Solutions has achieved in recent years. A key focus is building on the company's specialized transport capabilities to link controlled transport under physiological conditions even more closely with additional logistics and service offerings. Following the first closing of approximately EUR 3.5 million in March 2026, Cellbox Solutions has attracted additional investors. The new investors include members of the Baltic Business Angels Invest GmbH, a Canadian family office, and an undisclosed investor with extensive experience in pharmaceutical logistics. Existing investors NRW and Fraunhofer Venture also participated in the financing. Companisto led the first closing. CellboxTM Go and CellboxTM Shipper make up the core of the company's technology platform. Both incubators provide controlled temperature and CO2 conditions during ground and air transport and are already used internationally in research and cell therapy applications. With over 400 Cellbox systems currently on the market, a growing number of customer relationships and a regulatory foundation that includes Drug Master Files for the CellboxTM product family, the company is well positioned to expand its commercial offering. This includes combining CellboxTM systems with rental and transport options, as well as recurring services such as monitoring, fleet management, and shipment coordination. The aim is to provide customers with even greater flexibility and comprehensive support for their logistics processes in the future. “Over the past years, we have built a strong foundation for the controlled transport of living biological materials,” said Prof. Dr. Kathrin Adlkofer, Founder and CEO of Cellbox Solutions.“With the successful completion of our Series A round, we are now expanding our established warm-chain technology platform into a broader offering for physiological logistics. This will allow us to support customers more comprehensively across their logistics workflows and expand our presence in key international markets.” To this end, the company is continuing to expand its activities in Europe, Asia, and North America and is increasingly focusing on strategic partnerships with logistics providers. “Completion of the Series A gives us additional resources to scale the commercial model behind our technology. By expanding rental and recurring service offerings and combining them with transportation, monitoring, and complementary logistics services, we can build longer-term customer relationships and a more scalable service model across markets. Our focus is now on translating the strength of the Cellbox platform into sustainable commercial growth,” concluded Dr. Bernd Muehlenweg, CBO and CFO of Cellbox Solutions. About Cellbox Solutions GmbH Founded in 2017, Cellbox Solutions GmbH is a Germany-based warm-chain logistics technology company providing innovative solutions for the global healthcare and life sciences industries to transport sensitive biological materials and therapeutics that cannot be frozen and require controlled physiological conditions. The company's portable CO2 incubator platform, CellboxTM, creates a regulated environment for the transport of living cells, organoids, tissues, and other advanced biological materials. Temperature and CO2 levels are individually adjustable to ensure reproducible incubation conditions throughout shipment. CellboxTM systems are deployed globally and support research, clinical, and advanced therapy applications. Building on its established technology platform, Cellbox Solutions is expanding its offering toward integrated physiological logistics solutions that combine controlled transport with rental, monitoring and related recurring services. For more information, please visit or follow Cellbox Solutions on LinkedIn.

Contact

Cellbox Solutions GmbH

Prof. Dr. Kathrin Adlkofer, CEO

...

+49 (0) 40 883 67 85 3 Media Contact

MC Services AG

Dr. Cora Kaiser

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+49 (0) 89 210 228 60

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