Karnataka NDA Leaders Extend Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Dussehra Greetings

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Union Ministers, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi, BJP Karnataka President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, and other leaders on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja and Dussehra, wishing them prosperity, peace and success.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy extended Maha Navami and Ayudha Puja greetings to the people.

In his message, Kumaraswamy prayed that Goddess Chamundeshwari would bless everyone with happiness, peace, success, tranquillity and prosperity.

He said people should worship with devotion the tools and equipment that formed the foundation of their professions and livelihoods, recognising the divine in them.

Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi extended Dussehra greetings, highlighting the victory of truth and righteousness over evil.

"Dussehra reminds us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, the victory of truth and righteousness is inevitable," he said.

Joshi said the ideals of Lord Shri Ram should inspire people to overcome challenges with courage, uphold India's civilisational values and strengthen their resolve to build a strong, united and self-reliant India.

He wished everyone a blessed and joyous Dussehra.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje shared moments from her visit to Chamundi Hills in Mysuru during the Navaratri celebrations.

She said she had climbed the hill with her family and offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of the state.

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V. Somanna also extended Maha Navami and Ayudha Puja greetings to the people of Karnataka.

In a separate message, he prayed that the Navadurgas, the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navaratri, would bless everyone with good health and peace of mind.

In his message, Vijayendra said Ayudha Puja was a sacred occasion to honour labour, professions and knowledge.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Puja, which pays tribute to labour, professions and knowledge, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state," he said.

He said Karnataka had a great tradition of worshipping tools and equipment that supported people's daily lives, livelihoods and progress, recognising them as divine.

"Following the principle that work is worship, let us honour the labour of workers and the dedication of professionals on this day. I pray that all the people of the state are blessed with wealth, prosperity and continued success in their work," he added.