Fakeeh Care Group Announces The Opening Of Its New Medical Center In North Obhur, Jeddah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Fakeeh Care Group has announced the opening of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Center – North Obhur, a new step in the Group's strategy to expand its network of healthcare facilities and extend access to specialized medical care across the Kingdom, meeting the growing healthcare needs of residents and visitors in north Jeddah. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Located in Al Shira'a District, North Obhur, on Prince Abdulmajeed Street, the center sits on a 3,500-square-meter plot with a total built-up area of approximately 11,000 square meters. It houses more than 25 medical clinics alongside a comprehensive range of diagnostic and treatment services, offering patients a healthcare experience that combines a wide range of specialties with easy access to services in one location.

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, said:

“The opening of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Center in North Obhur marks a new milestone in the Group's expansion journey, driven by our vision of bringing specialized healthcare closer to the communities we serve. We believe that advancing healthcare goes beyond increasing the number of medical facilities; it extends to delivering an integrated care experience that brings together medical expertise, quality, and ease of access. We continue to invest in developing our healthcare network and expanding our services, in line with the community's aspirations and in support of the development of the healthcare sector in the Kingdom.”

The center offers its services across a wide range of medical specialties, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dentistry, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), General Surgery, and Rheumatology, meeting the diverse healthcare needs of individuals and families.

The center also provides 24/7 emergency and pharmacy services, along with laboratory, radiology, and diagnostic services, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), X-ray, ultrasound, and mammography, in addition to electrocardiography (ECG), echocardiography (Echo), and stress testing.

The center also includes physical therapy and rehabilitation services, with facilities equipped to support patients' recovery and improve their mobility and functional abilities, as part of an approach focused on continuity of care and meeting patients' needs at every stage of treatment and recovery.

As part of its future development phases, the center plans to launch a Day Surgery and Endoscopy Unit, offering a range of surgical procedures and interventions that do not require an extended hospital stay, including selected orthopedic, general surgery, gynecological, and minor ENT procedures, in accordance with the scope of services approved at launch.

The center's care model is built on qualified medical teams and advanced diagnostic technologies, supported by digital systems that streamline procedures, enhance the patient experience, and strengthen coordination across medical services, enabling the delivery of high-quality, efficient healthcare.

The opening of the North Obhur center is part of an ongoing expansion plan being implemented by Fakeeh Care Group. The Group recently opened Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Center in Al Awali District, Makkah, while work continues on preparing Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Medical Center in Al Zahra District, Jeddah, ahead of its opening in the coming phase. These projects reflect the Group's direction toward expanding the reach of its medical facilities and providing specialized healthcare services close to residential communities, helping meet the growing demand for healthcare services.

This expansion embodies Fakeeh Care Group's commitment to continued investment in developing its services and medical facilities, and to strengthening its contribution to the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, by providing high-quality healthcare that focuses on patients' needs and helps improve quality of life.