Columbia Contractor With Four Decades Of Experience Receives Industry Recognition

MENAFN - GetNews) Andrew A. Altman Sr., founder of MIH Home Services, has received the Top-Rated Remodeling Company award for Columbia, MD in 2026 from Meritly, recognising more than 40 years in the home-services industry.

Columbia, United States - October 20, 2026 - Andrew A. "Drew" Altman Sr., founder of MIH Home Services, has received recognition as Top-Rated Remodeling Company for Columbia, MD in 2026 from Meritly. The award acknowledges the Columbia, Maryland-based roofing and home remodeling company's customer service record and reputation in the local market. Altman brings more than 40 years of home-services experience to the business, having helped homeowners navigate repairs, renovations, roofing decisions, and major property improvements throughout his career. The recognition from meritly is based on verified customer feedback and ratings.

At the time the award was issued, MIH Home Services held a 5-star rating from 33 reviews on the Meritly platform. The Top-Rated Remodeling Company designation recognises contractors with consistently strong performance records based on customer feedback. Meritly evaluates companies across multiple markets and issues awards annually to businesses that meet its standards for service quality and customer satisfaction. The review record reflects feedback from homeowners who have worked with MIH Home Services on a range of residential projects.

What types of stamped patios and outdoor improvements are available in the Columbia area?

MIH Home Services provides patios, decks, sunrooms, walkways, fencing, asphalt and concrete driveways, and stamped patios as part of its exterior improvement services. The company also handles roofing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, lower-level finishing, multigenerational living spaces, windows, siding, gutters, and selected electrical, plumbing, and handyman services. MIH serves selected communities throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company name stands for "Make It Happen," reflecting a commitment to practical solutions, clear communication, personal service, and dependable follow-through.

From smaller home repairs to major renovation and roofing projects, MIH Home Services helps homeowners understand their options, define the work clearly, and improve their properties. The company handles both interior updates and exterior transformations, working on projects that range from individual repairs to comprehensive property upgrades. Roofing, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and outdoor living spaces are among the services requested regularly. Additional details are available at .

Andrew A. Altman Sr. said, "Over more than 40 years in the home-services industry, I have helped homeowners navigate repairs, renovations, roofing decisions, and major property improvements. That experience has reinforced a simple belief: homeowners deserve straight answers, clear options, reliable communication, and people who genuinely care about the outcome. I founded MIH Home Services to put that belief into practice. MIH stands for 'Make It Happen,' one of my personal mantras. To me, it means taking responsibility, finding a practical path forward, and following through on what we promise."

Customers have described their experiences with the company in reviews. One customer wrote, "Our experience with MIH Home Services couldn't have been any better. They showed up on time, replaced our roof in one day and the clean up was phenomenal. Drew and his team led by Oscar were professional and I will be referring their services to our neighbors." Another stated, "I had the most amazing experience and really felt like I was cared for throughout the whole time I worked with this company." A third review noted, "It is rare to receive that kind of attention to detail in this industry. Thank you so much. I recommend you to anybody and everybody that asks me for a reference."

MIH Home Services LLC was awarded a contract valued at $2 million to complete phased renovation and exterior improvement work at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The announcement was made in October 2026. Work is already underway and will continue in coordinated phases until the approved scope is completed.

About MIH Home Services

MIH Home Services is a Columbia, Maryland-based roofing and home remodeling company founded by Andrew A. "Drew" Altman Sr. The company serves residential customers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. MIH stands for "Make It Happen." More information is available at .