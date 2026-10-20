MENAFN - GetNews) Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska, who previously worked as a Communications Assistant with the United Nations Sustainable Development, says the real work behind global messaging has little to do with writing and everything to do with coordination.

New York, New York, United States - October 20, 2026 - People who hear the title "Communications Assistant" often picture someone drafting statements or polishing prose. Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska, who held that title during her time with the United Nations, says that picture misses most of what the work involved.

Blazhevska says. "My job was to make sure a message could travel across languages and reach the people it was meant for, not to compose it."

She speaks from past experience. Her years with the United Nations Sustainable Development are now behind her, but the lessons from that period still shape how she thinks about communications work in general.

What the Job Actually Involved

During her time in the role, Blazhevska managed translation of materials into the six official UN languages. Press releases had to go out in all six before they could be considered complete. That meant working closely with translators and checking that nothing got lost or changed in the process.

She also handled requests from outside the organization. Government representatives, NGOs, television stations, and newspapers reached out during the early adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals icons, asking for approval to use them. Responding to those requests, and making sure the icons were used correctly, was a steady part of her work.

"A lot of what I did was invisible to the public," Blazhevska says. "Nobody sees the approval email or the translation check. They just see the press release or the icon, already finished."

Coordination Over Composition

Blazhevska says this gap between what people assume and what the job requires is common across communications roles, not just her own.

"People think communications means having a way with words," she says. "In practice, a large part of it is logistics. It's making sure the right version reaches the right audience, in a language they can actually read, at the right time."

Why This Distinction Still Matters

Blazhevska says that understanding this difference is useful for anyone who works in or hires for communications roles. A team that assumes the job is only about writing may overlook the coordination work that keeps a message intact as it moves through translation, approval, and distribution.

"If you only measure communications work by the words on the page, you miss the part that actually makes those words reach anyone," she says.

She is careful to note that her comments reflect her own experience and views, not any official position. "I don't speak on behalf of any organization," Blazhevska says. What I share is based on my own past experience."

Looking back, Blazhevska says the work taught her to value precision over speed and coordination over individual credit. Those are lessons she carries into how she thinks about communications roles more broadly, even after moving on from the position itself.

To read more, visit the website here.

About Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska

Karunamaya Vesna Blazhevska is a communications professional based in New York City. She works as a Communications Assistant with the United Nations. She holds a degree in Economics from the Faculty of Economics in Skopje, part of Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in North Macedonia. Her views and comments reflect her own personal perspective and not any official position.

Contact:

...