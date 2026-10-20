Malaysian Envoy: King's Visit Injects Renewed Momentum Into Bilateral Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 20 (Petra) – Malaysian Ambassador to Jordan Mohammad Nasri Abdul Rahman emphasized that the recent State Visit of His Majesty King Abdullah II to Malaysia injected powerful momentum into bilateral relations, opening strategic new horizons for cooperation in trade, investment, and technology.

Speaking at a diplomatic reception hosted Monday evening in Amman to celebrate Malaysia's 69th National Day and 63rd Malaysia Day–in the presence of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business executives, and the Malaysian diaspora–Abdul Rahman highlighted that the landmark visit reaffirmed the deep friendship and mutual trust between the two countries while setting a clear roadmap for advancing the Malaysian-Jordanian partnership.

The Ambassador noted that both nations look forward to building on the outcomes of the royal visit to expand opportunities for public and private sector institutions, deepen people-to-people ties, and sustain close coordination on regional and international issues of common concern.

On the economic front, Abdul Rahman stated that bilateral trade approached USD 232 million (nearly RM 1 billion) in 2025, recording a growth rate of over 15 percent compared to 2024. He emphasized significant potential for expanding commercial ties in renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, technology, food products, and the halal sector.

In education and technical training, the envoy pointed out that more than 1,800 Malaysian students are currently studying in Jordanian universities, while 1,400 Jordanian students pursue higher education in Malaysia. Jordanian officials also continue to benefit from specialized training through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Regarding tourism, the Ambassador shared that Malaysia welcomed 8,957 visitors from Jordan in 2025, while 8,033 Malaysians traveled to Jordan. He warmly invited Jordanians to discover Malaysia's rich cultural diversity and cuisine as part of the "Visit Malaysia 2026–2027" campaign.

On regional affairs, Abdul Rahman expressed Malaysia's deep appreciation for Jordan's constructive role under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in supporting dialogue, diplomacy, de-escalation, and regional peace.

He reaffirmed the shared, firm stance of both nations in supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Furthermore, he commended Jordan's historical role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Reflecting on 61 years of diplomatic relations grounded in mutual respect, the Ambassador noted that this year's National Day theme–"Malaysia MADANI: Enjoy the Prosperity"–embodies his country's commitment to ensuring national progress and economic growth directly benefit all citizens through social cohesion, mutual respect, and shared well-being.

//Petra// AA