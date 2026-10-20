Azerbaijan, South Korea Discuss Middle Corridor

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An event titled "The Middle Corridor and Its Prospects: The Future of Connectivity Between Azerbaijan, Korea and Eurasia" was held jointly by the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan.

The discussions focused on the Middle Corridor's role in developing regional and international transport and logistics links, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Korea. Participants also exchanged views on strengthening connectivity across Eurasia and developing trade ties.

Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, said the Middle Corridor had become particularly relevant amid growing demand for stable and secure connections between Asia and Europe.

He stressed the importance of international platforms and organizations in this regard, noting that Azerbaijan had hosted the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) the previous week. Azerbaijan also maintains active ties with the European Union and other international platforms and is one of the key driving forces behind the Organization of Turkic States.

"I believe the issues to be discussed today, particularly the growth in cargo transportation through the Middle Corridor and the expansion of trade relations, demonstrate the importance of the steps being taken in this direction," Shafiyev pointed out.

South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kim Gu Kang said the event aimed to deepen understanding of the Middle Corridor's strategic importance and explore opportunities for cooperation between South Korea and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that developments in the South Caucasus were being closely monitored, partly because South Korea and Azerbaijan faced certain similarities in their geopolitical circumstances.

According to the ambassador, both countries have had to navigate complex regional relations. He described the initialling of the text of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an important step toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

Professor Su-hong Chae, Director of the Asia Center at Seoul National University, said the Middle Corridor had significant strategic importance for developing economic and transport links between Azerbaijan and South Korea.

He added that strengthening regional peace and stability and expanding cooperation in transport, energy and digital infrastructure could create new partnership opportunities for the two countries.