Semiconductor Foundry - Global Strategic Business Report: Forecasts Growth From $162.8 Billion (2025) To $271.4 Billion By 2032, Profiling JCET Group, Global Communication Semiconductors, Micralyne & Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Foundry - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global deployment of 5G infrastructure and the continued expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) are accelerating demand for semiconductor foundry services. Connected devices, high-speed networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data-intensive applications require increasingly powerful, compact, and energy-efficient integrated circuits. Foundries are responding through advanced process nodes, improved manufacturing precision, and expanded production capabilities.

The automotive sector represents another important growth opportunity. Electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, advanced driver-assistance systems, infotainment platforms, and vehicle connectivity require a growing volume of specialized semiconductors. Healthcare technologies, including diagnostic equipment, monitoring systems, imaging platforms, and connected medical devices, are also increasing demand for customized chip solutions.

Advanced analytics, automation, and additive manufacturing technologies are supporting operational optimization, more precise data collection, improved production planning, and cost-effective manufacturing for selected high-value applications. At the same time, supply chain resilience has become a strategic priority for semiconductor producers, technology companies, and governments.

Government programs supporting domestic chip production are expected to strengthen regional manufacturing capacity, reduce dependence on concentrated supply networks, and advance national technology objectives. Sustainability requirements are also influencing foundry investment as manufacturers pursue energy-efficient processes, lower-emission operations, and semiconductor technologies designed to reduce power consumption.

Market Segment Outlook



Foundry type: The pure-play foundries segment is forecast to reach US$162.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. The integrated device manufacturer (IDM) segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the analysis period.

Technology: Coverage includes 7 nm and below, 10-20 nm, 20-45 nm, and 45 nm and above process technologies. Application: The analysis encompasses communications, PCs and desktops, consumer applications, automotive systems, and other semiconductor end uses.

Regional Semiconductor Foundry Market Analysis

The U.S. semiconductor foundry market was estimated at US$44.3 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, reaching approximately US$58 billion by 2032. Its expansion is being supported by manufacturing investment, technical capabilities, workforce development, supply chain infrastructure, and policies intended to increase domestic semiconductor capacity.

The report also evaluates market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Regional analysis examines differences in production capacity, technology adoption, end-market demand, policy support, and competitive positioning.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The semiconductor foundry market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032. It assesses major market segments, regional growth patterns, competitive conditions, technology trends, business opportunities, and factors that may influence future demand.



Detailed global and regional semiconductor foundry market forecasts

Analysis of pure-play foundries and IDM growth trajectories

Assessment of advanced and mature semiconductor process nodes

Competitive intelligence covering participating companies and geographic presence

Evaluation of 5G, IoT, automotive, healthcare, AI, and consumer electronics demand

Identification of emerging revenue opportunities and strategic market risks Complimentary report updates for one year

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global semiconductor foundry market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, applications, and foundry types offer the strongest growth prospects?

What market drivers and constraints will affect semiconductor manufacturing demand?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive environment?

Companies Featured

Featured organizations include AB A Bergmans Gjuteri & Mek. Verkstad, Agiltron, Inc., Aluthea Group, Global Communication Semiconductors, LLC, Infotmic, JCET Group Company Limited, Mandal Castings AS, Micralyne, Inc., National Nanofab Center, and OSE CORP. (Orient Semiconductor Electronics, Limited).

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from experts across industry, enterprise, and academia to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These signals are connected with broader strategic market developments to identify where the semiconductor foundry industry is moving, what is driving change, and which developments are most relevant to business planning. Company-level intelligence complements the market analysis, while market share is examined across major regions where competitive structures and available evidence support meaningful comparison.

Key Attributes:

