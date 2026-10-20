Paris Faces Mass Arrests as Courts Prepare to Hear Weekend Unrest Cases
(MENAFN) More than a thousand people were arrested in Paris following unrest over the weekend, as prosecutors prepared to begin the first fast-track court proceedings on Monday.
Figures updated on Monday morning showed that 855 people had been detained in connection with Saturday's demonstrations, with 557 remaining in police custody, according to reports citing the Paris prosecutor's office.
Authorities said adults accounted for approximately 78% of those held.
Of the 124 minors detained, just 20 were residents of Paris, the prosecutor's office reported.
The alleged offenses included 244 cases involving damage to property, 108 related to participation in groups, and 45 involving violence against public officials. Other investigations concerned alleged offenses against individuals and various additional violations.
Police extended the detention of 278 suspects, particularly in cases involving suspected theft and looting at commercial premises near the Champs-Elysees, Chatelet, Saint-Lazare and Republique districts.
Prosecutors confirmed that the first detainees were being brought before them following their time in police custody.
Fast-track hearings were due to begin on Monday, while separate guilty plea proceedings were also planned for suspects prepared to admit to the alleged offenses.
Figures updated on Monday morning showed that 855 people had been detained in connection with Saturday's demonstrations, with 557 remaining in police custody, according to reports citing the Paris prosecutor's office.
Authorities said adults accounted for approximately 78% of those held.
Of the 124 minors detained, just 20 were residents of Paris, the prosecutor's office reported.
The alleged offenses included 244 cases involving damage to property, 108 related to participation in groups, and 45 involving violence against public officials. Other investigations concerned alleged offenses against individuals and various additional violations.
Police extended the detention of 278 suspects, particularly in cases involving suspected theft and looting at commercial premises near the Champs-Elysees, Chatelet, Saint-Lazare and Republique districts.
Prosecutors confirmed that the first detainees were being brought before them following their time in police custody.
Fast-track hearings were due to begin on Monday, while separate guilty plea proceedings were also planned for suspects prepared to admit to the alleged offenses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment