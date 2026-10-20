Sixthfin Launches T&E Controls Software 2026 - Travel And Expense Controls Solution For Finance, Audit And Internal Control Departments Analyses 100% Of Expense Claims After Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Travel and Expense (T&E) Controls from Sixthfin moves expense control from spot checks to full-population analysis as ECCTA, the Bribery Act and Provision 29 place greater weight on evidence that controls are effective

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finance, Audit and Internal Control departments in UK organisations can now analyse 100% of expense claims rather than a sample, following the launch of T&E Controls on 6 October 2026 by Sixthfin, a financial data control and financial close technology company with offices in London and Paris. T&E Controls analyses expense claims over time and across entities, assesses the quality of approvals and reconciles expense data with the general ledger. The solution helps document the controls carried out, track anomalies and support evidence that an organisation's internal control framework is genuinely effective.

Three UK frameworks put the effectiveness of controls at the centre. The failure to prevent fraud offence introduced by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) has applied to large organisations since 1 September 2025, with reasonable fraud prevention procedures as the principal defence. Section 7 of the Bribery Act 2010 makes adequate procedures the defence to the corporate offence of failing to prevent bribery. Provision 29 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024, effective for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2026, asks boards of companies within its scope to declare the effectiveness of their material internal controls. Under ECCTA and the Bribery Act, expense claims are a sensitive area in their own right, as they can expose circumvented procedures, unusual behaviour or control weaknesses. Under Provision 29, they form part of the broader evidence that a board's internal control framework is effective, rather than a material control in themselves.

Expense reports involve a high volume of claims, often hundreds each month and usually for small individual amounts. When carried out manually, expense controls are typically limited to spot checks on small samples, with no guarantee of covering high risk situations. A sample-based expense review can confirm that the claims selected were compliant, but it cannot show that the control framework worked across the population, because weaknesses such as duplicate claims spread across employees or approvals routinely delegated only become visible when every claim is examined together.

T&E Controls provides factual indicators to assess the quality of approvals and prioritise corrective action. It checks for claims approved by someone other than the expected approver, recurring approval delegations, alerts raised but never actioned, unusual approval turnaround times and employees or approvers accounting for a disproportionate share of exceptions. Across months, employees and entities, it also flags potential duplicate claims, repeated claims of the same type and amount, unusual concentrations of spend in certain categories and chronic late submissions.

The solution then follows each claim from expense submission through to posting. T&E Controls automatically cross-references expense data with accounting records to identify expense claims missing from the accounts, accounting entries with no matching expense claim, discrepancies between approved and posted amounts and abnormal delays in posting. This reconciliation requires expense claims to be posted to the accounts individually rather than in aggregate. Analysis, investigations and action plans are centralised in a single platform.

T&E Controls does not replace an organisation's expense management solution; it uses the data already sitting in existing systems to add an independent layer of analysis across the whole process, from spend through to posting, with multi-country, multi-currency and multi-entity analysis. AI helps to surface recurring patterns and the exceptions that require investigation, while the investigation and any corrective action remain with finance and control teams.

Sixthfin describes the return on investment of expense control as resting on three complementary levers: identifying potentially improper spend, duplicates and processing anomalies; reducing the time spent on manual checks and investigations; and improving the effectiveness of the existing control framework through better visibility of risk areas and priority actions. According to Sixthfin, the gains from fewer anomalies, less rework and reduced manual control effort typically offset the cost of the solution.

"Expense claims are a sensitive area of internal control, because they can reveal circumvented procedures and behaviours that no single approval will catch," said François Vallana, CEO of Sixthfin. "The question for a UK organisation is whether it can show that its control framework works across every claim, every approver and every entity, rather than across a sample."

For UK organisations, effective expense control is a question of evidence: being able to demonstrate, from all of the data rather than a sample, that approvals worked, anomalies were followed up and approved claims reached the accounts as approved. T&E Controls is available now alongside Closing. Further information is available at

About Sixthfin

Sixthfin is a financial data control and financial close technology company with offices in London and Paris, specialising in risk detection and financial process optimisation. Its solutions include Closing, for financial close review and control, and T&E Controls, for the analysis and control of expense claims. Sixthfin technology supports 38 ERP systems and covered more than 1,000 companies and groups in 2025.





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Sixthfin Travel and Expense Controls Software

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