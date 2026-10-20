Josh Hazlewood Returns To Field On Day 3 Of Gqeberha Test After Missing Day 2 With Illness

MENAFN - IANS) Gqeberha, Oct 20 (IANS) In a boost for Australia on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park here, Josh Hazlewood was back for the visitors on the moving day after missing the curtailed Day 2 due to illness.

Hazlewood was off the field for Day 2 when 30.4 overs were bowled due to consistent rain in the city as South Africa went to stumps at 97/5. Scott Boland ripped through the hosts' batting order with four wickets, while Mitchell Starc took one too.

Hazlewood's return now gives a boost to the visitors, but he won't be able to bowl until he spends the time on the field that he was off. This could mean a little more than one session.

Going by the laws of cricket, Hazlewood's absence was not related to an external blow, and hence he needed to spend time before resuming his bowling duties.

As per Law 24.3, "a nominated player's absence will not incur Penalty time if,

- 24.3.1 the player has suffered an external blow during the match and, as a result, has justifiably left the field or is unable to take the field.

- 24.3.2 in the opinion of the umpires, the player has been absent or has left the field for other wholly acceptable reasons, which shall not include illness or internal injury."

Hazlewood was down with illness, and hence his absence does not fall under the external blow scope. The speedster bowled during the Aussie warm-up in the build-up to Day 3, which gave more relief to the visitors as they would need him if South Africa put up a fight in the first innings and then also in the second as the Aussies fancy their chances to win.