IDWS 2026 Brings The World Together To Accelerate The Deployment Of Water Solutions

Jeddah is preparing to host the fifth edition of the Innovation-Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS 2026) from 14 to 16 December 2026. The conference aims to accelerate the transition of water solutions from research and development to real-world deployment, while connecting innovators with investors and end users to strengthen water security, improve service efficiency, and enhance the sustainability of water resources worldwide.

The conference will bring together experts, researchers, innovators, investors, and representatives of water-sector organisations from more than 140 countries. It will feature over 250 speakers and is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, alongside an international exhibition showcasing more than 150 global brands.

Eng. Tariq Al-Ghafari, Deputy president for innovation and promising technology, said:“The conference serves as a global platform for discussing opportunities and challenges, showcasing the latest solutions and technologies, and strengthening international cooperation”.

He noted that the global market for water security and water infrastructure management is estimated at approximately USD 303.8 billion, while the value of anticipated construction and engineering projects for water and wastewater facilities exceeds USD 1.2 trillion. Studies also estimate that achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to clean water and sanitation will require additional investment of between USD 131 billion and USD 140 billion annually.

This global platform comes at a time when droughts, floods, and rising demand are increasing the need for more reliable, resilient, and adaptable water systems. According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, 1.8 billion people still live in households without water supplies located on their premises. Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that agriculture accounts for approximately 72% of global freshwater withdrawals.

The conference will address treated-water reuse and the advancement of the circular economy, as well as the application of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and data analytics in planning, operations, and asset management. These solutions can improve service performance and water-use efficiency across multiple sectors.

Discussions will also examine the role of policy, governance, financing, and capacity building in enabling the adoption of promising technologies. Particular attention will be given to aligning scientific research with operational requirements to strengthen the viability of water innovations and ensure their sustainable impact in real-world applications.

The programme will include the“Miahthon”, platforms showcasing start-up solutions, and the Global Prize for Innovation in Water. Together, these initiatives will highlight promising ideas and facilitate partnerships that support their market entry, adoption, and wider deployment.

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