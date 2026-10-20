ONYX Dining Invites Guests To Discover Dining Experiences For Every Occasion With The People Who Matter Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – Choosing a restaurant today may begin with more than the question,“What would you like to eat?” It may also mean asking,“Who would you like to spend time with?” and“What kind of meal would you like it to be?” Whether it is a family meal, a gathering with friends, a celebration of a special occasion or a romantic moment by the sea, each calls for different flavours, atmospheres and experiences.

ONYX Dining invites guests to discover a variety of dining experiences at Amari Bangkok and Amari Pattaya, from family meals with something for every generation and relaxed gatherings over long conversations to opportunities to discover new flavours or dine by the sea. Each offers more than a meal:“More of What You Love”

A family meal with something for everyone at the table - Prego

When dining out as a family, everyone may have a different favourite. Some may be in the mood for pizza, others may prefer pasta, while others may wish to try something new. Prego Italian Restaurant at Amari Bangkok brings a variety of Italian dishes together at one table, from wood-fired pizza, homemade pasta and Italian classics to children's menus and gluten-free options. Highlights also include Risotto alla Montanara, one of the restaurant's signature dishes, burrata and tiramisu, allowing everyone to choose a dish they love and make the most of their time together.

For those looking to swap the city for the seaside, Prego Pattaya Pasta Lab & Bar at Amari Pattaya welcomes guests with fresh pasta made in-house, pizza and contemporary interpretations of Italian classics, overlooking the curve of North Pattaya Beach. Meanwhile, Amaya Food Gallery offers familiar Thai and international dishes, making a seaside meal another opportunity to relax and spend time with family or someone special.

This November, Prego is set to open a new location at Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok, offering another choice for families looking to spend time together over their favourite Italian dishes, whether in the city, by the sea or close to the airport.

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A Thai meal for moments when you want the conversation to last a little longer - ChomSindh

For meals with older family members or friends of different generations, part of the appeal of Thai cuisine lies in gathering around a table to enjoy a variety of dishes, choosing, serving and sharing as the conversation flows. ChomSindh at Amari Bangkok presents Thai cuisine inspired by rivers and the sea, with dishes such as Chaiya-style Pad Thai with River Prawns, ChomSindh Rice Soup, Naree Kansaeng, Tiger Prawns Stir-fried with Herbs and Spices using a traditional recipe, and Grouper with Three-flavour Sauce. These dishes draw on recipes passed down through generations, locally sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, served in a contemporary setting with an open kitchen.

ChomSindh is also bringing its flavours to Amari Johor Bahru in Malaysia through a pop-up throughout October, followed by Amari Hua Hin throughout November. These pop-ups invite guests to discover Thai cuisine inspired by rivers and the sea, while sharing good food and memorable moments with family and friends. With a selection of dishes brought together at one table, everyone can explore different flavours while talking, exchanging stories and spending time together throughout the meal, bringing the pleasure of good food together with the joy of good company.

Turn an everyday meal into a special occasion with new flavours - NILA

Celebrations need not be reserved for birthdays or anniversaries. Some good news, a new beginning or simply a desire to spend time together can be reason enough. NILA at Amari Bangkok presents a contemporary interpretation of Indian cuisine from across the country, drawing on the heritage, stories and memories behind its recipes. Its approachable flavours make it an inviting choice for couples and groups of friends keen to discover something new.

More than a meal: time spent together, another experience from ONYX Hospitality Group

From family meals where everyone can choose a favourite dish and longer conversations over Thai cuisine to exploring new flavours with friends or enjoying a change of scenery by the sea, food may be the starting point, but it is the time spent together that makes each meal memorable.

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For ONYX Hospitality Group, which manages hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, alongside restaurants and spas across Asia Pacific, dining is another important part of the journey. The Group has therefore developed ONYX Dining to bring together its restaurants with a variety of concepts, from Italian, Thai and contemporary Indian cuisine to seaside dining, while establishing a distinctive identity for each restaurant in its destination.

This approach aligns with ONYX Hospitality Group's More of What You Love theme, reflecting the idea of choosing to spend time on the things each person enjoys throughout their journey, from dining and relaxation to activities, discovering destinations and moments shared with the people who matter.

ONYX Rewards members can enjoy dining discounts at participating restaurants according to their membership tier, while Prego offers discounts starting from 10% and up to 30% for Platinum members, in addition to accommodation benefits, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Whatever the occasion, the question may be more than“What would you like to eat today?” It may also be “Who would you like to spend this meal with?”

Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ONYX Hospitality Group:

ONYX Hospitality Group is a leading hospitality management company in Asia-Pacific, with a complementary portfolio of brands comprising Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence. Together, these brands serve the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across the region, where ONYX has deep market expertise. Beyond accommodation, the Group also operates spa and food and beverage businesses. Drawing on six decades of management experience, ONYX delivers innovative hospitality solutions across the region while upholding internationally recognised standards and maintaining operational agility. By building enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers distinctive experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, responding to the evolving needs of today's travellers.

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