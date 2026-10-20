Over 3 Tonnes Of Smuggled Pakistani Medicines Seized In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The Public Health Department in western Herat province has seized 3.2 tonnes of smuggled Pakistani medicines during inspections of 64 pharmaceutical wholesalers and importing companies.

In a statement, the department said the medicines were confiscated during inspections conducted in accordance with the work plan of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Inspection of Medicine and Health Product Imports and Distribution.

The seized medicines were transferred to the provincial Public Health Department for destruction and disposal, while details of the products were recorded in a database, the statement added.

The inspections were aimed at regulating the import and distribution of medicines and preventing the sale of smuggled pharmaceutical products in local markets.

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